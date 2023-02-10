Katherine Schwarzenegger Talks How Arnold Schwarzenegger And Maria Shriver Helped Prepare Her To Be In The Limelight With Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarznegger and Chris Pratt have been together since 2018 and in that time her profile has been raised quite a bit as a lifestyle blogger and now author of several books. While she says photographers follow her and her famous Marvel star husband even when they are places like farmer’s markets, she recently explained that it was her own famous parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, who helped her to prepare for a life of fame.

In fact, when asked about getting followed by the papparazzi, the mom of two daughters told the New York Times : "I feel like I was very prepared."

She said her parents had always allowed her and her siblings to have lives of their own, despite the fact that throughout her childhood her dad Arnold Schwarzenegger was first a major movie star and then remained in the public eye while serving as the Governor of California. Her mother, Maria Shriver, was a prominent journalist and news anchor in her own right. They both made an effort to keep their kids – including her also-famous brother Patrick – out of the limelight. And Katherine wants to do it just the same way.

I know this sounds crazy, but I really would love to just do exactly what they did. I look back on how much of life my parents kept private, and I have a lot of respect for it. I think they kept a lot of their relationship private, they kept us kids private --you know, they didn't take us to red carpets, they didn't parade us around in front of everybody.

She’s already started down that path. While she and Chris Pratt have two kids together and Katherine posts regularly about them, she has taken careful pains to hide the Pratt girls’ faces on social media . In fact, a slew of these Pratt family photos are still super adorable while keeping their girls private. When they’re old presumably they can then make their own social media choices.

Not all famous parents are like this. The Kardashians post pictures of their kids fairly regularly. Other famous parents, including Gwyneth Paltrow, try to keep boundaries intact, though it’s worth noting her daughter with Chris Martin Apple once roasted her mom for posting a picture without her permission.

There's no handbook for how to do things, but it sounds like Katherine Schwarzenegger really liked the way her famous parents did it. She also told the news outlet there’s another lesson she’s taking from her mom and dad about how she wants to personally live. That philosophy?

I want to be like how my parents always raised us to work really hard and to be really good people and to leave the world a better place.

Both Chris Pratt and Katherine are advocates for charities, including the Special Olympics , for which they serve as global ambassadors. Along with this, Schwarzenegger is an ambassador for Best Friends Animal Society and the ASPCA. Her book Good Night Sister raised money for Save the Children. They still get followed by papparazzi while out and about ( Pratt even nicely but firmly confronted a pap once) but it sounds like she has the foundation to move forward and still live a happy-yet-famous life simultaneously.