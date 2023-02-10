Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Only 1 State Ranks Above Texas as the Most Hated in the Country
Its hard for native Texans to not defend our state when others want to start talking trash about our beloved land. I mean, Texas is just awesome. There's a ton of wide open spaces to explore. Our state is a melting pot of cultures that have helped mold our identity. Our food is the best. Even in Tyler or Longview, Texas, there is a lot to be proud of. So yeah, its hard to believe that our great state of Texas can be hated. But through some weird analytics, there is only one state that is more hated in these United States than Texas.
‘Suicide Bridge’ Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In Southern California
A 'Colorado' bridge is regarded by many to be one of the most notorious haunted locations in the state of California. As early as 1932 it came to be known as The Suicide Bridge. Many websites, particularly Only In Your State, regard the Colorado Street Bridge as one of the...
7 Picture Perfect Train Rides to Take Around the Lone Star State
If you've ever wondered what trains you could ride in Texas peep this list. According to the annual Pinterest Reports, Train travel is predicted to be one of the hottest travel trends of 2023, with searches for Europe interrailing, train quotes, and train travel aesthetics all trending upwards. You may...
Wow, The Biggest Baby Born In Texas Weighed How Much?
I have an amazing respect for women. The things they go through. For example, having a baby. When it comes to childbirth, women endure all kinds of bumps, kicks, and pains. All of us have a mother who went through labor to bring us into the world and what I've come to find out could make even the toughest woman a bit squeamish.
Take Your Ghost Hunting Skills On A Roadtrip To Arizona And NM
El Paso is loaded with haunted hot spots. If you've already experienced them, it's time for you to branch out a little. If you haven't visited El Paso's haunted places, you totally should. There are several tours around town that will show you the creepiest spots. For more info, click here and here.
Is This Really The Number One Dessert In All Of Texas?
While combing through an article about foods Texas is known for, I stumbled across a very "Texas" dessert. It took a moment, but I eventually came to agree that they were 100% correct about the most iconic dessert. Sure, pecan pie ranked higher, but there's a good reason why I...
Wanna See The Sites & Places Where Big Movies Filmed In Texas?
Many movies were set in Texas but actually filmed elsewhere. Plenty actually were shot here though and there's a map to help you find them. Some movies and tv shows were set in Texas but not actually filmed in Texas. For example, there's a scene in No Country For Old Men that is set in El Paso but it's very obvious to those familiar with the city that they are NOT really in El Paso.
Is It Legal For Kids In Texas To Ride In The Open Bed Of A Truck?
Every once in a while, you may notice someone riding around town in the bed of a truck. It seems that the majority of the time, they are holding some furniture to keep it from falling out, or maybe heading over to a job site. It's not really common, but it definitely happens. Sometimes, you may even see a kid riding in the back. As dangerous as it might be, is it actually legal to ride in the bed of a truck in Texas?
These Super Easy to Follow Steps Could Score You an A+ This Valentine’s Day
Got big plans for you and your sweetie this Valentine's Day? How will you perform? The fact is that most Texans, specifically west Texans may be under the impression that getting your 'significant other' a special kind of gift is all it takes, and nothing could be further from the truth according to the latest survey from Shane Company.
25 Different & Weird Food Combos that Texans Swear By
Everybody's tastes are different; what I like may not necessarily be the same thing you like. And that's okay!. A recent Reddit thread asked people "what's a food combo you love that people think you're weird for"- the post blew up and it racked up more than 18,000 comments!. When...
ONLY IN TEXAS: H-E-B is Selling “La Toxica” Valentines Bundles
One thing that I love about HEB is how it truly represents our Texas culture and this is a fantastic example of just that. Only in Texas, will you find a balloon that actually says 'TOXICA.' You can see that TikTok below. For those of you that don't know a 'Toxica' is a female that brings toxic behaviors to a relationship, hence the term 'toxic relationship.' I am not sure what HEB this was recorded it but it definitely looks like something that you would see in Victoria. You can also see what HEB put together for 'La Toxica's' last year.
Who Are The Top 10 Largest Landowners in The State Of Texas?
Texas is a big state. Vast. From the rolling hills around Austin, TX to the tumble weed filled towns out west, Texas is sprawling. Surprisingly, Texas land is nearly 95% privately owned, with some of the largest properties for cattle ranching in the country. Fun tidbit, by contrast, Nevada is...
10 Highly Offensive Facts Every Texan Should Be Embarrassed About
Texans are beaming with pride. The unofficial motto is " Don't like it? Then leave!" To be fair, Texas is pretty remarkable; the food alone could have out-of-staters packing their bags and planting their roots in the Lone Star state. However, it's not always rainbows and sunshine. Texas has some...
The Most Extreme Temperatures in the History of Every State
On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates...
Think Texas Has Some Weird Laws? Check Out Some Of New Mexico’s
I found some weird laws that really are on the books in Texas. Turns out New Mexico has some even weirder ones. A while back, I wrote about some crazy laws that, (while pretty much impossible to enforce), are really in effect in Texas. From animals you can't own, to...
2 Snacks That You Can Apparently Only Get at Texas Movie Theaters
It's not unusual to walk into a movie theater here in Texas and order some jalapeños for your popcorn and a pickle to go with your snacks. At some theaters, they even ask you when you order popcorn if you want some jalapeños with it. We all know...
TikTok Famous “Popcorn Guy” from Texas is Going to the Oscars
If you are not familiar with Jason Grosboll, you will be once you see him at this year's Academy Awards. Texas' very own Grosboll has been invited by this year's Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel to make popcorn for the stars!. Who is "Popcorn Guy"?. But, let's go back to how...
How Many Garage Sales Can You Have In A Year In Texas?
When was the last time you hit up a good garage sale? With all the ONLINE and Market Places on the internet, it's a wonder that the old fashion garage sales still exist. But, it does and I'm glad. Who doesn't like an old fashion garage sale? I still like to wake up on a Saturday morning and hit some up. And, while I like going to garage sales, I don't like having them. Did it once and yes, it's a lot more work than I thought. But, I know people who love to have Garage Sales all the time. So the question came up, how many garage sales can you legally have in the State of Texas? I didn't even know that there was a set amount that you can have.
