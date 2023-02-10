ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Andreas, CA

FOX40

What happened to the University of the Pacific’s football team?

(KTXL) — The University of the Pacific honored one of its own when Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll received an honorary doctorate degree in May 2022. “This really goes deep because of the years and the background and how much happened when we were here,” Carroll told FOX40 in a previous interview.  Carroll isn’t the […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crews make 35 dump runs, clear 200,000 lbs of trash from Stockton trailer park

STOCKTON -- Isabel Lopez has lived across from the Stockton Park Village mobile home park at 1914 Auto Drive for years. She watched with a smile on her face as a long-awaited cleanup took place.The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, along with other agencies, conducted 35 dump runs and collected 196,180 pounds of trash from the mobile home park last month, according to data released last week."I feel very happy honestly because before it was such an awful mess," Lopez said in Spanish. "...other people would come to throw away trash, it was like a dump site and there was...
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

A Scare As Shots Ring Out In Sonora And Residents Call 911

Sonora, CA – Sonora residents report hearing multiple shots ring out along Lyons Bald Mountain Road Thursday evening, resulting in two arrests. The calls started coming in regarding the gunfire around 6:30 p.m. to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch, with some reporting “seeing someone shooting out of a vehicle while driving,” according to sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian. While searching the area, the deputy noticed a couple near a vehicle on nearby Scattergood Road.
SONORA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

5 dead in hit-and-run including teens in Sacramento; driver facing multiple charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A man has been arrested for carjacking and a fatal hit-and-run that killed five in Sacramento Thursday afternoon, officials said. Cameron Garcia, 28, allegedly was driving an SUV on Highway 160 between Clarksburg and Freeport around 5:30 p.m. when he veered off the road and slammed into a tree, CHP officers said. All five passengers, who were not wearing seatbelts, were ejected from the car and died at the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento sideshow, fight caught on camera

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento sideshow turned into a physical fight was caught on camera and posted to social media Saturday. The Sacramento Police Department responded to the scene just after 12:15 a.m. after getting multiple calls of a sideshow on Amherst Street and Ferran Avenue near Meadowview, according to officials.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Two people shot in road rage incident in Stockton, police say

(KTXL) — Two men were shot after a road rage incident occurred in Stockton on Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that the incident occurred near Holman Road and Telstar Place around 5:45 p.m. when the two victims were driving in the area. — Video Above: Crowds return to Old Sacramento […]
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Family identifies fifth victim in Highway 160 crash as Aahliya Garcia, 17

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members identified Aahliya Mariah Garcia Saturday as the fifth person killed in Thursday's fatal crash on Highway 160. “Aahliya was a beautiful soul. Beautiful inside and out,” said Dorothy Garcia, Aahilya’s mother. “She will definitely be missed.”. According to the California Highway...
SACRAMENTO, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Two Injured in Downtown Assault

MODESTO – Police closed off a section of Tenth Street early Saturday Morning after a report of a stabbing that sent two victims to hospitals. The incident occurred shortly after midnight at a nightclub near Tenth and J Streets. People leaving the area on foot who wished to remain unidentified said they were inside of the Rancho Fresco Cantina when they noticed what appeared to be a fight break out.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Nearby residents speak out about crash that killed 5 along River Road in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - New information has been released about a crash on highway 160 that killed five people in Sacramento County. At least two of the victims are teenagers. The driver, who was allegedly under the influence at the time of the crash, is in custody. Cameron Garcia, 28, allegedly led authorities on a chase from River Road to Elk Grove.Belongings from the car and the people in it were scattered in the ivy. Loved ones have come back to collect what they can and make sense of the loss. "It's horrific and it's numbing," said neighbor Maria CraddockNeighbors who live...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

That time Northern California had a near nuclear accident

(KTXL) — The Sacramento region has a rich history of United States Air Force aviation, but on a Tuesday in 1961 that history turned dark as an aircraft armed with nuclear bombs crashed in Sutter County. Following World War II the United States Air Force was looking to add a modern bomber to its fleet […]
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
contracosta.news

Motor Cop Patrol Net 75 Traffic Enforcement Stops in Brentwood

On Friday, the Brentwood Police Department and Concord Police Department teamed up to conduct traffic enforcement. The enforcement effort focused in and around school zones in the City of Brentwood. According to Concord Police, traffic safety events such as these are made possible by a grant, awarded to the City,...
BRENTWOOD, CA
crimevoice.com

2 Sacramento Women Arrested on Grand Theft Charges

Originally Published By: Yolo County District Attorney’s Office. “WOODLAND, CA – February 7, 2023– Today, Sacramento residents Tavia PatriciaMarie Augustus, aged 27, and Patricia Ann Givens, aged 35, were arraigned on charges alleging grand theft. Augustus was also charged with false representation of identity to police officer. Augustus and Givens were arrested by the West Sacramento Police Department on February 2, 2023, on suspicion of organized retail theft.
SACRAMENTO, CA

