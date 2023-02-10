Read full article on original website
Photo Gallery: CIF Sac-Joaquin Section V Divisional Wrestling (2/10/23)
Bret Harte and Calaveras wrestling took part in the divisional tournament on Feb. 10 in Hughson. Photos by Guy Dossi.
What happened to the University of the Pacific’s football team?
(KTXL) — The University of the Pacific honored one of its own when Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll received an honorary doctorate degree in May 2022. “This really goes deep because of the years and the background and how much happened when we were here,” Carroll told FOX40 in a previous interview. Carroll isn’t the […]
The legendary California taco spot halfway between San Francisco and Tahoe
"We've had some people that will fly in from Alaska and order 80 to 120 tacos at one time."
Crews make 35 dump runs, clear 200,000 lbs of trash from Stockton trailer park
STOCKTON -- Isabel Lopez has lived across from the Stockton Park Village mobile home park at 1914 Auto Drive for years. She watched with a smile on her face as a long-awaited cleanup took place.The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, along with other agencies, conducted 35 dump runs and collected 196,180 pounds of trash from the mobile home park last month, according to data released last week."I feel very happy honestly because before it was such an awful mess," Lopez said in Spanish. "...other people would come to throw away trash, it was like a dump site and there was...
A Scare As Shots Ring Out In Sonora And Residents Call 911
Sonora, CA – Sonora residents report hearing multiple shots ring out along Lyons Bald Mountain Road Thursday evening, resulting in two arrests. The calls started coming in regarding the gunfire around 6:30 p.m. to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch, with some reporting “seeing someone shooting out of a vehicle while driving,” according to sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian. While searching the area, the deputy noticed a couple near a vehicle on nearby Scattergood Road.
5 dead in hit-and-run including teens in Sacramento; driver facing multiple charges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A man has been arrested for carjacking and a fatal hit-and-run that killed five in Sacramento Thursday afternoon, officials said. Cameron Garcia, 28, allegedly was driving an SUV on Highway 160 between Clarksburg and Freeport around 5:30 p.m. when he veered off the road and slammed into a tree, CHP officers said. All five passengers, who were not wearing seatbelts, were ejected from the car and died at the scene.
Sacramento sideshow, fight caught on camera
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento sideshow turned into a physical fight was caught on camera and posted to social media Saturday. The Sacramento Police Department responded to the scene just after 12:15 a.m. after getting multiple calls of a sideshow on Amherst Street and Ferran Avenue near Meadowview, according to officials.
Two people shot in road rage incident in Stockton, police say
(KTXL) — Two men were shot after a road rage incident occurred in Stockton on Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that the incident occurred near Holman Road and Telstar Place around 5:45 p.m. when the two victims were driving in the area. — Video Above: Crowds return to Old Sacramento […]
Mom describes attack after family got stuck during Sacramento sideshow; video shows kids fleeing car
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family said they were attacked after getting caught up in the middle of a sideshow on their way home in Sacramento and video shared on social media shows some of the scary moments. "We definitely all were fearing for our lives. I could hear it...
Family identifies fifth victim in Highway 160 crash as Aahliya Garcia, 17
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members identified Aahliya Mariah Garcia Saturday as the fifth person killed in Thursday's fatal crash on Highway 160. “Aahliya was a beautiful soul. Beautiful inside and out,” said Dorothy Garcia, Aahilya’s mother. “She will definitely be missed.”. According to the California Highway...
Two Injured in Downtown Assault
MODESTO – Police closed off a section of Tenth Street early Saturday Morning after a report of a stabbing that sent two victims to hospitals. The incident occurred shortly after midnight at a nightclub near Tenth and J Streets. People leaving the area on foot who wished to remain unidentified said they were inside of the Rancho Fresco Cantina when they noticed what appeared to be a fight break out.
Nearby residents speak out about crash that killed 5 along River Road in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY - New information has been released about a crash on highway 160 that killed five people in Sacramento County. At least two of the victims are teenagers. The driver, who was allegedly under the influence at the time of the crash, is in custody. Cameron Garcia, 28, allegedly led authorities on a chase from River Road to Elk Grove.Belongings from the car and the people in it were scattered in the ivy. Loved ones have come back to collect what they can and make sense of the loss. "It's horrific and it's numbing," said neighbor Maria CraddockNeighbors who live...
Sacramento driver faces multiple charges after 5 killed in Highway 160 crash; Victims identified
A 28-year-old Sacramento man arrested in connection with a deadly crash on Highway 160, a carjacking and a police pursuit has been identified and is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, the California Highway Patrol said on Friday. Five passengers were killed when the 2007 Cadillac Escalade that...
That time Northern California had a near nuclear accident
(KTXL) — The Sacramento region has a rich history of United States Air Force aviation, but on a Tuesday in 1961 that history turned dark as an aircraft armed with nuclear bombs crashed in Sutter County. Following World War II the United States Air Force was looking to add a modern bomber to its fleet […]
'General Hospital' actor serves as real-life Sacramento city firefighter
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Born in Santa Barbara County, Matt Barnick joined the Sacramento Fire Department in 2003 as a paramedic intern before being hired full time two years later, according to fire officials. But as he's been serving the community in Sacramento for about 20 years, Barnick had another...
'Why are you doing this?': Woman uses a Sharpie to write on car hood in Stockton road rage incident
STOCKTON, Calif. — Cello Arcia and his mother are still traumatized following a bizarre incident that happened in broad daylight at one of Stockton's busiest intersections. It happened Monday around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of March Lane and Pacific Avenue. Arcia and his mother were headed to the grocery store in his mother's newer white Tesla.
Big rig with hazardous material overturns on Highway 160, Rio Vista Fire Department says
Traffic was delayed on Highway 160 Friday for a period as crews worked to clean up hazardous material from the roadway after a big rig overturned, authorities said. The crash happened south of Three Mile Slough Bridge at Sherman Island. The roadway has since reopened. This content is imported from...
'He was my everything': Family holds vigil for 16-year-old victim of Hwy. 160 crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A dedicated multi-sport athlete and rap artist by the name “Dudda Pooh.” That’s who Curvontay Swygert, or Tay Tay, was to his family and friends. Curvontay Swygert was one of the five victims who died in the crash on Highway 160 Thursday. His...
Motor Cop Patrol Net 75 Traffic Enforcement Stops in Brentwood
On Friday, the Brentwood Police Department and Concord Police Department teamed up to conduct traffic enforcement. The enforcement effort focused in and around school zones in the City of Brentwood. According to Concord Police, traffic safety events such as these are made possible by a grant, awarded to the City,...
2 Sacramento Women Arrested on Grand Theft Charges
Originally Published By: Yolo County District Attorney’s Office. “WOODLAND, CA – February 7, 2023– Today, Sacramento residents Tavia PatriciaMarie Augustus, aged 27, and Patricia Ann Givens, aged 35, were arraigned on charges alleging grand theft. Augustus was also charged with false representation of identity to police officer. Augustus and Givens were arrested by the West Sacramento Police Department on February 2, 2023, on suspicion of organized retail theft.
