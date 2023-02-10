SACRAMENTO COUNTY - New information has been released about a crash on highway 160 that killed five people in Sacramento County. At least two of the victims are teenagers. The driver, who was allegedly under the influence at the time of the crash, is in custody. Cameron Garcia, 28, allegedly led authorities on a chase from River Road to Elk Grove.Belongings from the car and the people in it were scattered in the ivy. Loved ones have come back to collect what they can and make sense of the loss. "It's horrific and it's numbing," said neighbor Maria CraddockNeighbors who live...

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO