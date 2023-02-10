Open in App
San Diego, CA
Times of San Diego

Wave FC Sets Preseason Roster with USC Scrimmage on Horizon

By Editor,

9 days ago
Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan. Photo credit: @sandiegowavefc via Twitter

The San Diego Wave Fútbol Club set its preseason roster this week as the team held its first 2023 training session in Del Mar.

The Wave FC’s preseason roster includes 25 players, with the core of the record-breaking inaugural team returning for the club’s second season. They will train at the San Diego Polo Fields.

Among those returning are Alex Morgan, the 2022 NWSL Golden Boot winner, Naomi Girma, the 2022 NWSL Rookie of the Year and Defender of the Year, and Kailen Sheridan, the 2022 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year.

In addition, the Wave signed three free agents during the offseason – midfielders Danielle Colaprico, Meggie Doughtery Howard and forward Rachel Hill.

The Wave’s three NWSL Draft picks will join the team as well – Cardiff native Sierra Enge, Giovanna DeMarco and Lauren Brzykcy. The Wave selected them on Jan. 12 in Philadelphia.

Non-roster invitees include Maisie Whitsett and Trinity Watson.

The team plays its first 2023 scrimmage Feb. 19 against the University of Southern California.

Tickets went on public sale Friday for the Wave’s March 25 home opener at Snapdragon Stadium against the Chicago Red Stars.

