Open in App
San Diego County, CA
See more from this location?
Times of San Diego

Realtors: San Diego Home Sales Fell for 6th Straight Month in January

By Chris Jennewein,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XsEeg_0kjdr1mC00
A home for sale in the Tierrasanta neighborhood of San Diego. Staff photo.

Sales of existing single-family homes in San Diego County fell nearly 20% in January as the 2023 real estate market got off to a slow start, the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors reported.

There were 886 homes sold in January, down 19.2% from 1,027 sales in December, and off 36.9% from the 1,404 sales a year ago in January, according to the association’s monthly data report on Thursday.

Sales of condominiums and townhomes totaled 459, off 12.9% from the 527 in December, and 40.5% from the 771 a year ago.

The median sales price was $849,000 in January for single-family homes, down 3.5% from $880,000 a year ago. The median condo sold for $590,000, a rise of nearly 1% from $585,000 a year ago.

“There are encouraging signs for prospective buyers with inflation getting under control and mortgage rates returning to more affordable levels,” said association President Frank Powell. “While the market is off to a slow start this year, the good news is that a resurgence in mortgage demand along with higher inventory should lead to a more balanced market and improved affordability.

In January, the zip codes in San Diego County with the most single-family home sales were:

  • 92026 (Escondido North) with 31
  • 92028 (Fallbrook) with 28
  • 92071 (Santee) with 26
  • 92128 (Rancho Bernardo East) with 23
  • 92056 (Oceanside East) and 92064 (Poway), both with 21

The most expensive single-family property sold in January in San Diego County was a 5-and-a-half-acre equestrian compound in the Rancho Santa Fe covenant for $12 million. The 6-bedroom, 7-bath, 5,300-square-foot single-level home is on an estate with a five-stall barn, lush pastures, and lake views.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA
UCSD Rady School Forecasts Housing Prices to Fall 12% in San Diego This Year
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to Make 3 San Diego County Stops with Goodies, Merch
Carlsbad, CA17 hours ago
San Diego Is the City with the 4th Highest Rise in Inflation
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Most Popular
Physician, UCSD Graduate, Dies in Orange County After Being Run Down, Stabbed
Laguna Beach, CA9 hours ago
Firm Spends $45M on Two Large Commercial Properties in North County
Carlsbad, CA4 days ago
San Diego Gas & Electric Unveils New Energy Efficiency Upgrade Program
San Diego, CA18 hours ago
San Diego Weekend Guide: Feb. 17-19 – Cookies and Comics
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Trolley Riders May Have Been Exposed to Tuberculosis on Orange and Blue Lines
El Cajon, CA1 day ago
Opinion: Vacationing Families Deserve an Affordable Place to Stay on San Diego Bay
San Diego, CA5 days ago
Record Low Temperatures Recorded in 3 Local Communities During Cold Snap
Ramona, CA2 days ago
Opinion: The Dilution Solution to Tijuana Sewage — Build a Breakwater to Send it Out to Sea
Imperial Beach, CA3 days ago
Traffic Crash Causes Power Outage for More Than 1,800 South Poway Homes, Businesses
Poway, CA14 hours ago
City Council Votes to Encourage Housing Development on 5,000 Acres Near Transit
San Diego, CA3 days ago
San Diego Jury Convicts Man of Attempted Trafficking of Teenage Girl
San Diego, CA18 hours ago
At Trial, Sandra Maas, KUSI Dispute What She Meant by ‘I Hate This Place’
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Big Rig Hits, Badly Injures Lakeside Man Standing Near Disabled Car Alongside I-8 in Alpine
Alpine, CA14 hours ago
San Diego County Gets Inch of Rain, Wakes Up to Mountain Snow
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Report: Walmart to Close 3 Tech Hubs, Including Carlsbad Site
Carlsbad, CA4 days ago
Clock is Ticking: $10M Available to Help SDG&E Customers with Past-Due Energy Bills
San Diego, CA5 days ago
Grant Program Open for Artists, Practitioners to Increase Awareness of Local Issues
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Inclement Weather Shelters Remain Open for Homeless in San Diego
San Diego, CA5 days ago
Executive Who Oversaw Firm’s SoCal Operations, Including San Diego, Sues Over Firing
San Diego, CA4 days ago
MarketInk: San Diego’s Raindrop Creates Super Bowl TV Spot for Arizona Client
San Diego, CA5 days ago
Austal USA Opens Major Repair Facility in National City to Support Navy’s Pacific Focus
National City, CA4 days ago
Suspects Flee Target Store in Rented BMW After Alleged Robbery
San Diego, CA9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy