Columbia Police Searches for Missing Teen

Quinzarious Mostella (Photo: CPD)

From Columbia Police Department:

The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate 16-year-old missing juvenile Quinzarious Mostella.

Quinzarious was last seen today. February 10, in the area of Willow St. wearing a yellow hoodie. Quinzarious is 5’8” tall weighing 140 lbs. with black hair and black eyes.

Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to [email protected]