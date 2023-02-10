Open in App
Baltimore County, MD
See more from this location?
CBS Baltimore

David Linthicum arrested and charged after multi-day manhunt

By CBS Baltimore Staff,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EP4HJ_0kjdbA4800

David Linthicum arrested and charged after multi-day manhunt 05:16

BALTIMORE — Police took 24-year-old David Linthicum into custody this morning after a manhunt that lasted almost three full days.

He is facing attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, criminal firearm use, and carjacking charges, and is being held without bond.

Harford County Sheriff's Office announced his arroest just before 6 a.m. on Friday, and the charges later in the afternoon.

In a press conference Friday morning police say the arrest was made "successfully and peacefully."

After disappearing into the woods, Police say Linthicum tried to seclude himself in a rocky area to evade police.

Linthicum had ammunition on him when he was arrested, as well as shorts and a sweatshirt on, according to authorities.

Harford County Sherriff Jeff Gahler says it is his understanding that it was a Baltimore County Police vehicle the suspect took on Thursday after shooting a Baltimore County Police detective.

That detective is on life support at Shock Trauma.

Detective undergoes surgery following dangerous manhunt 01:50

This is the second Baltimore County police officer that Linthicum has allegedly shot during the multi-day manhunt. The detective underwent surgery on Friday and is recovering from that operation, according to Baltimore County FOP president David Folderauer.

Dr. Thomas Scalea, physician in chief at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, said during a press conference on Thursday night that the detective was on life support and would need reconstructive surgery.

Gov. Wes Moore said late Friday afternoon that he had carved out time to visit with the family and colleagues of the detective who was shot on Thursday night.

He thanked law enforcement officers from all agencies involved in the manhunt for their tireless pursuit of Linthicum.

Linthicum had been on the run since Wednesday after a shooting in his home in Cockeysville. Harford County Sheriff's, Baltimore County Police, MSP, FBI, and the ATF assisted with the manhunt.

"We ask Marylanders to keep the detective in their hearts, thoughts, and prayers as he recovers from his injuries," Moore said. "He and his fellow officers are true heroes, who unselfishly put their lives on the line to protect Marylanders. Our state is forever grateful for their everyday sacrifice."

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski thanked local residents for "their continued patience, support, and cooperation amid this trying and troubling incident."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Baltimore, MD
Baltimore Co. police detective shot during encounter with suspect in manhunt released from Shock Trauma
Cockeysville, MD8 hours ago
Police make arrest in murder behind Lansdowne Middle School
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Surveillance images key in arrest of 16-year-old boy accused of murdering another teenager
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Most Popular
Fire investigators search for survivors following reported house explosion in Bel Air
Bel Air, MD12 hours ago
Vehicle collision leaves one man dead in Jessup
Jessup, MD18 hours ago
Man stabbed on Metrobus in Northwest DC
Washington, DC14 hours ago
3rd suspect found guilty of October 2021 killing on Pleasant St., Annapolis
Annapolis, MD3 days ago
Police: 4 injured including 2 teenagers in shooting incident
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Attempted carjacking reported on Loch Raven Boulevard, man threatened with axe in Rosedale
Rosedale, MD3 days ago
Family of man who died in Annapolis Police custody is fighting the city's attempts to quash their lawsuit
Annapolis, MD1 day ago
Mass Shooting Overnight In Baltimore Leaves Several Injured: Police
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
16-year-old boy arrested in fatal mass shooting at Baltimore shopping center
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Two teens shot outside SE Baltimore gas station as gun violence involving minors surges
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
15-year-old shooting victim remains in critical condition
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Officers Recover Drugs, Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop In Waldorf
Waldorf, MD3 days ago
Baltimore County residents react after transgender woman attacked near Towson Circle
Towson, MD4 days ago
Metro bus shooting leaves one person dead in Montgomery County
White Oak, MD2 days ago
Six Suspects Charged, Including Drug Kingpins For Roles In Interstate Cocaine Trafficking Conspiracy
Houston, TX4 days ago
'Terrible out here': Three more young teenagers recovering from shootings in East Baltimore
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
Teenage girl shot in North Baltimore, police say
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
D.C. man arrested after decomposing headless, handless body found in backyard
Washington, DC3 days ago
15-year old Mervo High student in critical condition after north Baltimore shooting
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
Man Shot In Groin In Brazen Baltimore Shooting In Broad Daylight, Police Say
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
Brandywine Man Arrested In Connection To Rape, Carjacking Of Men Met On Dating Apps, Police Say
Brandywine, MD3 days ago
Homicide suspect arrested after an argument led to shots fired
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
Gun pulled during Rosedale argument, Overlea home burglarized
Baltimore, MD5 days ago
Violent Valentine's Day in Baltimore leaves at least one dead, six injured
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
Funeral held for mother killed in West Baltimore shooting, crash
Baltimore, MD4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy