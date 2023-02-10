12-year-old fatally shot in Denver after allegedly driving in stolen car

DENVER (TCD) -- A 12-year-old was killed last week after a man tracking down his stolen car reportedly shot at the vehicle.

According to the Denver Police Department, on Sunday, Feb. 5, officers received a call about a car that had been stolen from the 8300 block of East Northfield Boulevard. The man whose car was reportedly taken tracked the vehicle on an app and found it stopped near West 12th Avenue and North Decatur Street.

Police said the man went toward his car, then exchanged gunfire with the occupant or occupants of the vehicle.

A 12-year-old reportedly drove the car to the 2900 block of West 10th Avenue, and Denver Police officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound. The other people inside the car reportedly fled before police got to the scene.

The juvenile was transported to a hospital, where he died from his wounds.

The Denver Gazette identified the victim as Elias Armstrong.

Denver Police said they contacted the vehicle owner who reportedly fired the shots, but they have not arrested him, as the investigation remains ongoing.

