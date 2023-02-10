Florida cheerleading coach pleads guilty to inappropriate relationship with underage student

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old volunteer high school cheerleading coach recently pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student.

Kassidy Sottilare was initially arrested in February 2022 by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on charges of sex offense — authoritative figure soliciting/engage in romantic relationship with student, obscene communication — travel to meet after use of computer to lure child, and moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended/habitual offender, records show. She was reportedly released from jail a day after her arrest.

According to an arrest report obtained by WPTV-TV, a 14-year-old girl told Boynton Beach Police that Sottilare sent her a friend request on Instagram. Sottilare then allegedly sent an explicit message that said she wanted to "spoil and f--k with her," WPEC-TV reports.

Police took the victim’s phone and reportedly went undercover as her. Sottilare allegedly messaged the undercover police about sex and smoking, and she tried to arrange a meeting with the victim.

Court records obtained by WPEC show Sottilare recently pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a two-way communications device, offense against student by authority figure, and driving while her license was revoked.

Following Monday’s guilty plea, Sottilare was reportedly sentenced to two concurrent five-year probations and will have to wear an ankle monitor for the first 18 months and serve 100 hours of community service.

According to WPTV, Sottilare was a data processor for the Palm Beach Virtual School during the incident, but she is no longer on the employee directory.

