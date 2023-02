Williamson County and the City of Georgetown will celebrate their 175th birthday with a two-day event March 10-11. A formal kick off ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. March 10 on the east side of the historic courthouse. The county will host tours of the courthouse throughout the day. Birthday cake will be available inside until it runs out. A laser light show will follow at around 7:30 p.m. On…

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO