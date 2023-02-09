Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Waco ISD Board member resigns
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco Independent School District Board member has resigned. In a letter sent on Monday, Emily Iazzetti submitted her resignation as the District 5 representative on the Waco ISD Board of Trustees – effective May 6. She was first appointed to the school board in August 2021, and the district says she has distinguished herself as a “powerful advocate for community investment in schools and opportunities for all students.”
Austin City Manager responds as City Council moves to oust him
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin city manager Spencer Cronk released a statement Saturday in response to media requests for him to comment on reports that say the city council intends to ask him to resign or be fired. KXAN learned of this move from two members of city council, under the condition of anonymity, who say […]
Possible I-35 expansion could lead to resident, business displacement
AUSTIN, Texas — In an effort to fix the congestion along Interstate 35, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is proposing a project to expand the highway. But, the expansion would come at the cost of displacing 107 businesses. The 107 businesses that would be displaced include 69 commercial...
thedailytexan.com
Dan Patrick’s plan to end tenure has yet to come to fruition, but some Texas lawmakers are targeting class curriculum
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced last February that ending tenure in public universities would be a “top priority” this legislative session, but Texas lawmakers have yet to file a bill attempting to do so. Patrick’s call for the end of tenure is part of an effort to end...
teslarati.com
The Boring Company is building a housing project with quirky street names for workers in TX
Elon Musk’s Boring Company appears to be building a housing project in Texas. The housing units are expected to be used by workers of the CEO’s tunneling startup. Initially reported by the Austin Business Journal, the new development will be located in Austin’s Bastrop County. The housing project is situated close to The Boring Company’s facilities, and it will be called “Project Amazing.”
New high school coming near Tesla Gigafactory
The second high school in Del Valle is planned to be about 410,000 square feet. (Rendering courtesy Del Valle ISD) The Del Valle ISD board of trustees approved the purchase of nearly 150 acres of land in the fall to build three new schools, including a high school, a middle school and an elementary school.
Killeen residents concerned about 'excess trash fee'
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen homeowners are raising questions about an 'excess trash fee' on their utility bill. According to the city, Killeen is divided into four geographical areas. Each of these areas have an assigned garbage collection day, either Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday. All garbage collection services are...
'It's just inexcusable and it's heartbreaking' | More former Bowie High School students talk about alleged abuse in federal lawsuit against Austin ISD
AUSTIN, Texas — More legal issues are surfacing for the Austin Independent School District (AISD) and a long-time drama teacher. We are now hearing from two former Bowie High School students who joined a federal lawsuit against AISD in January. In September, the KVUE Defenders first reported on a...
hellogeorgetown.com
Special Tree Disposal Services for Georgetown Residents
The following is a news release from the City of Georgetown, TX. The City of Georgetown will offer two, special tree disposal services for Georgetown residents in the wake for Winter Storm Mara (Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 2023): A special curbside collection and an additional drop-off location. These services are for...
Plumbing, heating company signs big lease at new southeast Austin industrial park
AUSTIN, Texas — A multinational plumbing and heating company has signed a big lease for a new industrial park coming to southeast Austin, not far from the Austin airport and Tesla facility. Ferguson Enterprises will take over a 207,180 square-foot space, the biggest building of the project, according to...
fox44news.com
Gatesville woman dies in Coryell County crash
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A 74-year-old Gatesville woman dies in a two-vehicle collision in Coryell County. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 9:57 a.m. Sunday to Highway 84, west of Gatesville. A 2001 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck driven by a 34-year-old Gatesville man was traveling eastbound on Highway 84.
fox7austin.com
Activists work to pass the Crown Act in Pflugerville
Crown stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. The City of Austin recently passed a similar legislation.
KSAT 12
Small plane loses power, crashes onto golf course in Lakeway, officials say
LAKEWAY, Texas – A small plane reportedly lost power before it crashed onto a golf course in Lakeway on Sunday morning, according to Austin-Travis County officials. The incident happened around 10 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Flamingo Blvd. Lakeway is just under two hours away from San Antonio and is near the Austin area.
wilcosun.com
Light show, Market Days on Georgetown, Wilco 175th anniversary celebration schedule
Williamson County and the City of Georgetown will celebrate their 175th birthday with a two-day event March 10-11. A formal kick off ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. March 10 on the east side of the historic courthouse. The county will host tours of the courthouse throughout the day. Birthday cake will be available inside until it runs out. A laser light show will follow at around 7:30 p.m. On…
KWTX
Gov. Greg Abbott says he supports legislation banning transgender athletes from competing in college sports
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday that he would back legislation banning transgender student athletes from competing on a collegiate level. “This next session, we will pass a law prohibiting biological men to compete against women in college sports,” Abbott said at the Young America’s Foundation Freedom conference in Dallas. He made the comments during an interview billed as a “fireside chat” with former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.
kwhi.com
GALVESTON WOMAN KILLED IN CRASH NEAR CALDWELL
A Galveston woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning south of Caldwell. The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Highway 36, near County Road 119. DPS reports a northbound 2016 Hyundai Accent was attempting to pass when unsafe and struck a southbound 2019 Freightliner 18-wheeler head-on. A southbound 2014 Ford Focus ran over debris from the collision and was disabled.
coveleaderpress.com
Locally owned restaurants to open in Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove residents will soon have three new dining options to choose from with the opening of two restaurants on Business 190 and one downtown. These three restaurants will each offer a unique menu and bring something new to Copperas Cove. Located at 212 S. Main Street, Herb & Earnie’s...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Strong reactions to Gov. Abbott's memo on diversity
AUSTIN, Texas — More than 50% of the students at the University of Texas at Austin are people of color. Freshman Alluwee Moore has already gotten involved in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives on campus. What You Need To Know. More than 50% of the UT Austin population...
Austin realtors push back on Central Texas real estate market 'bust'
Realtors look for the upsides in a slower market.
32 restaurants to visit this year in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Looking for a new restaurant to try in San Marcos, Buda or Kyle? The following eateries opened in 2022 or are set to open in 2023. These listings are not comprehensive.
