WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco Independent School District Board member has resigned. In a letter sent on Monday, Emily Iazzetti submitted her resignation as the District 5 representative on the Waco ISD Board of Trustees – effective May 6. She was first appointed to the school board in August 2021, and the district says she has distinguished herself as a “powerful advocate for community investment in schools and opportunities for all students.”

WACO, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO