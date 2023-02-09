ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox44news.com

Waco ISD Board member resigns

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco Independent School District Board member has resigned. In a letter sent on Monday, Emily Iazzetti submitted her resignation as the District 5 representative on the Waco ISD Board of Trustees – effective May 6. She was first appointed to the school board in August 2021, and the district says she has distinguished herself as a “powerful advocate for community investment in schools and opportunities for all students.”
WACO, TX
KXAN

Austin City Manager responds as City Council moves to oust him

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin city manager Spencer Cronk released a statement Saturday in response to media requests for him to comment on reports that say the city council intends to ask him to resign or be fired. KXAN learned of this move from two members of city council, under the condition of anonymity, who say […]
AUSTIN, TX
teslarati.com

The Boring Company is building a housing project with quirky street names for workers in TX

Elon Musk’s Boring Company appears to be building a housing project in Texas. The housing units are expected to be used by workers of the CEO’s tunneling startup. Initially reported by the Austin Business Journal, the new development will be located in Austin’s Bastrop County. The housing project is situated close to The Boring Company’s facilities, and it will be called “Project Amazing.”
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

New high school coming near Tesla Gigafactory

The second high school in Del Valle is planned to be about 410,000 square feet. (Rendering courtesy Del Valle ISD) The Del Valle ISD board of trustees approved the purchase of nearly 150 acres of land in the fall to build three new schools, including a high school, a middle school and an elementary school.
DEL VALLE, TX
KCEN

Killeen residents concerned about 'excess trash fee'

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen homeowners are raising questions about an 'excess trash fee' on their utility bill. According to the city, Killeen is divided into four geographical areas. Each of these areas have an assigned garbage collection day, either Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday. All garbage collection services are...
KILLEEN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Special Tree Disposal Services for Georgetown Residents

The following is a news release from the City of Georgetown, TX. The City of Georgetown will offer two, special tree disposal services for Georgetown residents in the wake for Winter Storm Mara (Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 2023): A special curbside collection and an additional drop-off location. These services are for...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox44news.com

Gatesville woman dies in Coryell County crash

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A 74-year-old Gatesville woman dies in a two-vehicle collision in Coryell County. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 9:57 a.m. Sunday to Highway 84, west of Gatesville. A 2001 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck driven by a 34-year-old Gatesville man was traveling eastbound on Highway 84.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Small plane loses power, crashes onto golf course in Lakeway, officials say

LAKEWAY, Texas – A small plane reportedly lost power before it crashed onto a golf course in Lakeway on Sunday morning, according to Austin-Travis County officials. The incident happened around 10 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Flamingo Blvd. Lakeway is just under two hours away from San Antonio and is near the Austin area.
LAKEWAY, TX
wilcosun.com

Light show, Market Days on Georgetown, Wilco 175th anniversary celebration schedule

Williamson County and the City of Georgetown will celebrate their 175th birthday with a two-day event March 10-11. A formal kick off ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. March 10 on the east side of the historic courthouse. The county will host tours of the courthouse throughout the day. Birthday cake will be available inside until it runs out. A laser light show will follow at around 7:30 p.m. On…
GEORGETOWN, TX
KWTX

Gov. Greg Abbott says he supports legislation banning transgender athletes from competing in college sports

AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday that he would back legislation banning transgender student athletes from competing on a collegiate level. “This next session, we will pass a law prohibiting biological men to compete against women in college sports,” Abbott said at the Young America’s Foundation Freedom conference in Dallas. He made the comments during an interview billed as a “fireside chat” with former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.
TEXAS STATE
kwhi.com

GALVESTON WOMAN KILLED IN CRASH NEAR CALDWELL

A Galveston woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning south of Caldwell. The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Highway 36, near County Road 119. DPS reports a northbound 2016 Hyundai Accent was attempting to pass when unsafe and struck a southbound 2019 Freightliner 18-wheeler head-on. A southbound 2014 Ford Focus ran over debris from the collision and was disabled.
CALDWELL, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Locally owned restaurants to open in Copperas Cove

Copperas Cove residents will soon have three new dining options to choose from with the opening of two restaurants on Business 190 and one downtown. These three restaurants will each offer a unique menu and bring something new to Copperas Cove. Located at 212 S. Main Street, Herb & Earnie’s...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Strong reactions to Gov. Abbott's memo on diversity

AUSTIN, Texas — More than 50% of the students at the University of Texas at Austin are people of color. Freshman Alluwee Moore has already gotten involved in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives on campus. What You Need To Know. More than 50% of the UT Austin population...
AUSTIN, TX

