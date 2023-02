After six years as a semifinalist, and three straight years as a finalist, Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Rondé Barber is finally headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Barber was officially announced Thursday night as a member of the 2023 class, and he’ll join three former teammates in Derrick Brooks, Warren Sapp and John Lynch, as well as former Tampa Bay defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon and head coach Tony Dungy.

When the news came down, Bucs fans who have been waiting years for this moment couldn’t contain their excitement for one of the most iconic players in franchise history: