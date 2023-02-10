Because parrots aren’t looking to be domesticated. There is no species of parrot that is a good pet. Pet being defined as a tamed or domesticated animal kept as a companion or treated with fondness. A parrot does not see itself as kept. Those in a companion parrot relationship can attest. Parrots are not good pets because they fly. Because their wildness is based on flight. Because they are smarter than humans. And they know it. Those in a companion parrot relationship will confirm. Exceptions being a rule, there are countless companion parrot relationships around the world that prove a flying Being will wait for a human to give up their human ego to enter a lifestyle that has nothing to do with conditional fondness, taming, or domestication. But everything to do with sincerity and empathy. And a dump truck load of humor.

13 DAYS AGO