petpress.net

The Lifespan of Rabbits: How Long Do They Live?

If you’ve ever wanted to know how long do rabbits live for then you’re in luck!. Although they may seem cute and cuddly, rabbits have actually adapted over time to have a surprisingly wide range of lifespans depending on the species and environment. They are capable to learn...
Kathy LaFollett

What you'll need to understand to live with a parrot successfully.

Because parrots aren’t looking to be domesticated. There is no species of parrot that is a good pet. Pet being defined as a tamed or domesticated animal kept as a companion or treated with fondness. A parrot does not see itself as kept. Those in a companion parrot relationship can attest. Parrots are not good pets because they fly. Because their wildness is based on flight. Because they are smarter than humans. And they know it. Those in a companion parrot relationship will confirm. Exceptions being a rule, there are countless companion parrot relationships around the world that prove a flying Being will wait for a human to give up their human ego to enter a lifestyle that has nothing to do with conditional fondness, taming, or domestication. But everything to do with sincerity and empathy. And a dump truck load of humor.
loveyourdog.com

11 Lazy Dog Breeds For A Calm & Quiet Companion

The label “lazy” can mean many things. When an individual dog is called lazy, it could mean that this dog is advancing in years, in ill health, or just remarkably calm. It could even be that he’s a breed that sleeps during the day because he remains vigilantly on guard all night. If you’re in the market for a new best friend, decide why a breed deemed “lazy” appeals to you so you can find a pup likely to be happy and make you happy in your unique situation.
petpress.net

8 Popular Herding Dog Breeds And The Benefits of Owning Them

Herding dog breeds are some of the most intelligent and loyal working dogs. These breeds have evolved over centuries to be able to move and manage herds of animals, such as sheep or cattle. They possess an innate ability to follow directions and pay close attention to their owners, making...
petpress.net

Dog Food Debate: How Often Should You Feed Your Dog?

Are you asking yourself, “How often should I feed my dog?” – you’re not alone! How much and how often to feed your pooch can be a bit of a conundrum. The answer is actually dependent on many factors like your pup’s age, size, activity level, and health condition.
Upworthy

Incredible video of firefighters trying to resuscitate a cat shows that every life is worth saving

Firefighters are one of the most courageous people out there. Whenever disaster strikes, they are the first to reach the scene, and when in medical emergencies, firefighters respond to the call. They risk their lives to save ours. This high-stakes profession trains and give them the will to make decisions that involve helping the general public. From people stuck in fire buildings or dogs trapped in sewers, the brave firefighters have it all covered. Intensively trained with makeshift gears that they have developed, the firefighters rescue both stray and domestic animals. In Russia, a dedicated group of firefighters is being lauded for bringing a cat back to life.
petpress.net

Explained: How Do Rabbits Talk With Each Other?

Do rabbits communicate within themselves? If yes then how do rabbits talk with each other?. Rabbits are surprisingly communicative animals. Despite their small size, they have a variety of ways to communicate with each other. From simple vocalizations to gestures and movements, rabbits have developed their own complex language that...
pupvine.com

How To Discipline A Pitbull: Only These 5 Methods Work

The “How to discipline a Pitbull” dilemma can be tricky, especially if you are a first-time dog owner. Why? Simply because these canines are not exactly the easiest dogs to maintain, train, breed, or teach obedience to. Unlike some other breeds, such as German Shepherds or Poodles, Pit...
outsidetheboxmom.com

Which Animal Would Make The Perfect Pet For Your Kids?

When choosing a pet for your kids, it can be difficult to decide which animal would make the perfect companion. It is important to consider the size and energy level of the animal, as well as its temperament when picking an ideal pet. Some animals may be better suited for...
CBS News

3 reasons your dog needs pet insurance

Millions of Americans have dogs in their homes and that number only increased in recent years. While many people stayed inside during the height of the pandemic they weren't alone - they added dogs to their families to help keep them company."In 2020, 45% of households owned dogs, up from 38% at year-end 2016," according to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA). "The population of pet dogs was estimated to be between 83.7 million and 88.9 million," in 2020, the AVMA noted.While the joys of dog ownership are multiple, it doesn't come for free. The costs of caring for a...
Mic

People on a budget say they wish they'd gotten these clever money-saving things sooner

Coming up with a budget is never a bad idea; the only trick is making sure that you stick to it. Reducing your electricity usage, avoiding take-out meals, and opting for reusable products over disposables are some of the ways you can manage to cut down on monthly expenses. But if you’re still struggling? Not a problem, as I’ve put together this list of helpful items that people on a budget say they wish they’d gotten sooner.
animalfair.com

Five Reasons WHY you should ADOPT a senior DOG!

No one can deny that puppies can be cute and cuddly. That is why many people forget about the benefits of adopting senior dogs. Sure, puppies are fun since they love to tumble and play. Not to mention, they’re smaller so it seems like they’d be easy to care for at first. However, senior dogs have many advantages, especially if you are a first-time pet parent.

