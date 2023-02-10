nbcrightnow.com

No. 23 Gonzaga women hope legendary presence lifts them over Portland in meeting of WCC's top teams By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review, 6 days ago

By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review, 6 days ago

Gonzaga women’s basketball coach Lisa Fortier and her assistants will have no trouble getting their players amped up for Saturday’s game against Portland. The problem ...