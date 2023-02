SB Nation

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to snub LAFC, set to ‘stay and fight’ for Chelsea place — report By David Pasztor, 7 days ago

By David Pasztor, 7 days ago

Despite Chelsea’s apparent (and reported) willingness to let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang go on a (fully) subsidized loan to MLS champions Los Angeles FC, the 33-year-old himself ...