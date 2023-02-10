Open in App
Portland, OR
See more from this location?
KHQ Right Now

No. 23 Gonzaga women hope legendary presence lifts them over Portland in meeting of WCC's top teams

By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review,

6 days ago
Gonzaga women’s basketball coach Lisa Fortier and her assistants will have no trouble getting their players amped up for Saturday’s game against Portland. The problem...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier one of 15 on late-season Naismith list
Spokane, WA1 day ago
'Like home': GSL defensive MVP Brandon Thomas commits to walk-on at Eastern Washington
Cheney, WA3 hours ago
Tennessee Rainwater, Davenport boys basketball hope historic season extends to State B at Arena
Davenport, WA6 hours ago
District basketball roundup: Gonzaga Prep, Mt. Spokane boys reach title games; Mead girls advance to championship
Spokane, WA2 days ago
District basketball roundup: Brooklyn Coe paces Deer Park girls in District 7 1A title game
Deer Park, WA1 day ago
Beloved KHQ Weather Forecaster George Maupin dies at 79
Spokane, WA1 day ago
North Idaho College students react to accreditation drama
Coeur D'alene, ID1 day ago
Satellite Diner to celebrate 25 years in downtown Spokane
Spokane, WA2 days ago
Spokane County leaders discuss creation of regional authority to help address homelessness
Spokane, WA1 hour ago
'Sit back and take a deep breath': AFib patient shares his heart's rare story, spreading awareness during Heart Month
Spokane, WA2 days ago
1 person, dog displaced in north Spokane house fire
Spokane, WA1 day ago
Spokane police investigate suspicious death in Hillyard
Spokane, WA22 hours ago
17-year-old killed in Perry District shooting identified, cause and manner of death released
Spokane, WA1 day ago
Spokane realtor fights off would-be carjacker in broad daylight, suspect in jail
Spokane, WA21 hours ago
16-year-old accused of murder makes first court appearance
Spokane, WA2 days ago
4 time convicted felon arrested for attempted carjacking
Spokane, WA2 days ago
Airway Heights woman accused of murdering, sawing off son's head makes first appearance in court
Airway Heights, WA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy