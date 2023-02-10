Open in App
Shine My Crown

4 Charged with ‘Racially-Aggravated Assault’ After Video Surfaces of Black Girl Being Attacked￼

By Xara Aziz,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fYPLh_0kjch93J00

Four people who assaulted a 15-year-old Black girl have been arrested on suspicion of attempted racially-aggravated assault.

UK police launched an investigation after video circulated of the girl – whose name has been withheld – was seen being attacked in Ashford, about 60 miles south of London.

On Monday, officers responded to a call about a group of people fighting at around 2:30 pm. Five people were subsequently arrested, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man, according to The Independent.

“The 39-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were also arrested on suspicion of child neglect and intentionally encouraging and assisting the commission of an indictable only offense,” the report reads. “The 16-year-old girl was also arrested on suspicion of malicious communications.”

In a statement, Surrey Police said: “Four people so far have been arrested on suspicion of attempted racially aggravated grievous bodily harm (GBH), including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, and two 11-year-old girls,” adding that “the 39-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were also arrested on suspicion of child neglect and intentionally encouraging and assisting the commission of an indictable only offense. The 16-year-old girl was also arrested on suspicion of malicious communications.”

Following circulation of the video, about 200 demonstrators took to the streets in protest of the attack.

“When it comes to the children, we’re stepping up,” a community activist who goes by Raspect told protesters. “We don’t care if it’s gangs, police or the government – we’re taking a stand.”

He continued: “We’ve seen the video. These situations that our children are facing … they’re not going to face it alone. We’re letting the little girl know that we’re proud of you! You’re a warrior, you had five hyenas trying to bite at your ankles and you’re a lioness that stood up!”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the Bathtub, Police Arrest 3 Family Members
Saint Charles, MO10 days ago
Video shows 9-year-old Florida girl savagely beaten by two boys in school bus attack
Homestead, FL15 days ago
Boyfriend of Adriana Kuch can’t stop crying, re-watching bullying video
Berkeley Township, NJ7 days ago
28-Year-Old Man Busted After Reportedly Paying Homeless Man $6 to Do Backflip, Followed By Fatal Injury
Las Vegas, NV11 days ago
Off-duty Chicago cop warns alleged thief she’ll ‘kill’ him before fatal shooting: footage
Chicago, IL1 day ago
High School Cafeteria Worker Arrested For Allegedly Selling Cannabis Edibles To Students
Kentwood, LA22 days ago
Student allegedly killed 15-year-old in ‘horrible’ stabbing at Minnesota high school
Saint Paul, MN5 days ago
Man punched woman who said "excuse me" at Downtown Crossing, police say
Boston, MA9 days ago
Mom Of 6 Arrested After Cops Find Children Chained Up In The Backyard
San Antonio, TX11 days ago
Police killing of double amputee in wheelchair sparks outcry and demand for answers
Huntington Park, CA16 days ago
White Woman Caught On Video Calling Cops On Black A/C Worker Doing His Job
Golden Valley, MN3 days ago
Horrific video shows man calling for his mom as gunman ambushes, kills him
Chicago, IL9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy