4 Charged with ‘Racially-Aggravated Assault’ After Video Surfaces of Black Girl Being Attacked￼

Four people who assaulted a 15-year-old Black girl have been arrested on suspicion of attempted racially-aggravated assault.

UK police launched an investigation after video circulated of the girl – whose name has been withheld – was seen being attacked in Ashford, about 60 miles south of London.

On Monday, officers responded to a call about a group of people fighting at around 2:30 pm. Five people were subsequently arrested, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man, according to The Independent.

“The 39-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were also arrested on suspicion of child neglect and intentionally encouraging and assisting the commission of an indictable only offense,” the report reads. “The 16-year-old girl was also arrested on suspicion of malicious communications.”

Following circulation of the video, about 200 demonstrators took to the streets in protest of the attack.

“When it comes to the children, we’re stepping up,” a community activist who goes by Raspect told protesters. “We don’t care if it’s gangs, police or the government – we’re taking a stand.”

He continued: “We’ve seen the video. These situations that our children are facing … they’re not going to face it alone. We’re letting the little girl know that we’re proud of you! You’re a warrior, you had five hyenas trying to bite at your ankles and you’re a lioness that stood up!”