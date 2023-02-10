Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund. Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

20 HOURS AGO