Sully, IA
Newton Daily News

Stolen trailer and motorcycles from Sully recovered by authorities Tuesday

By Christopher Braunschweig,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SaA19_0kjbvG4a00
The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is investigating the rollover of a vehicle that was hit by a passing semi-truck on Sept. 19 at the 179 mile marker along Interstate 80 near Grinnell. (Christopher Braunschweig)

At least two people have been placed in custody in Mahaska County after authorities executed a search warrant in Rose Hill and found motorcycles and a large trailer that had been stolen from Sully, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office announced Feb. 7 in a press release.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the MINE East drug task force conducted the investigation. During the search of the property, Jasper County officials were able to identify the three motorcycles and trailer reported stolen in the Sully area.

Suspects have been transported to the Mahaska County Jail, and it is likely other charges will come from the investigation by all parties involved, the release said.

Officers found evidence of controlled substances on the property when the initial search was being conducted, which required a secondary search warrant. Jasper County Chief Deputy Duane Rozendaal told Newton News the people arrested are all from Mahaska County, but will be charged for theft in Jasper County.

“We do have warrants based on the charges affiliated with the thefts and that’s going to be as soon as Mahaska is done with them,” Rozendaal said a day after the press release was distributed. “We have a detainer on them and they’re going to come down here and pay surcharges here.”

All criminal charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Contact Christopher Braunschweig at 641-792-3121 ext. 560 or cbraunschweig@newtondailynews.com

