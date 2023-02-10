Resilient Michael and Kwini Reed host food fest at Rose Bowl

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary "NYPD Blue" Star Dies SuddenlyNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Naked Man found Dead In Azusa, Investigation UnderwayWestmont Community NewsAzusa, CA
Are you getting guaranteed income via Los Angeles Economic Assistance Program? Check the status to receive $12,000Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Freddie Prinze: A Closer Look at the Tragic Death of TV's "Chico and the Man" StarHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
46-Year Old U.S. Shopping Mall Being Converted into an "Urban-Retail Village" With New Tenants and 380 Apartment UnitsJoel EisenbergBrea, CA
Related
Holy Cow BBQ on Pico is Making a Comeback
The BBQ chain temporarily closed its westside outpost for remodeling, but a planning permit shows that the store will soon reopen
ladowntownnews.com
Valentine’s Day guide to DTLA dining destinations
For some cynics, the annual observance of St. Valentine’s Day is an exercise concocted to benefit the greeting card and florist industries. For others, it’s an opportunity to acknowledge the people we love and an excellent excuse to enjoy a romantic dinner for two at a special restaurant. A successful romantic dinner out is an ineluctable combination of set and setting, of ambiance and atmosphere, of delectation and delight.
toddrickallen.com
Panda Express Coming To Santa Monica
The shopping center on the Southwest corner of Lincoln and Pico is a very busy place. It caters to a steady stream of students pouring out of nearby SaMo High. Already stacked with fast food options, a new contender appears to be moving in soon. A banner over the space at 1902 Lincoln Suite B is announcing a branch of “American Chinese” restaurant chain Panda Express.
SFGate
Up in the Air: L.A.'s John Lautner-Designed Garcia House Is Listed for $16M
An iconic, midcentury modern house with a parabolic roof is on the market for the first time in decades. The Garcia House on Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles soars 60 feet into the air and seemingly floats among the trees. This residence may be familiar to some, as it was...
ladowntownnews.com
Chris Bianco to open famous Pane Bianco at Row DTLA
Restaurateur and famed pizzaiolo Chris Bianco doesn’t believe in the perfect pizza. “I think that’s the problem right now with a lot of things that are self-proclaimed ‘the best’ or ‘the perfect’ whatever,” said Bianco. It’s more personal for him, “rarely does one size fit all in that way…. It’s important that we identify things we like, whether (the pizza is) crispy, thick, thin, Neapolitan, New York, or a hybrid.” Bianco gravitates toward pizzas that remind him of home: New York-style, Italian, and woodfire.
tourcounsel.com
Sherman Oaks Galleria | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
Sherman Oaks Galleria is an open-air shopping mall and business center located in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, United States, at the corner of Ventura and Sepulveda Boulevards in the San Fernando Valley. The teenage mall culture which formed around it and nearby malls formed the basis...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Plans to densify Main St., Montana, Pico and Ocean Park alarm planners
After an eight-hour January meeting council has decided to lighten its load going into February by just addressing a state of emergency for homelessness, the city’s ongoing housing element, updates on sustainability programs and adoption of rules to formalize the city’s parklet programs. Housing Element. Santa Monica adopted...
Food Bucket List for Los Angeles
You could be excused for thinking that fame and riches are the only things that matter in Los Angeles, but in reality, the city is more about the mouthwatering and culturally diverse cuisine alternatives that are to be found everywhere. We've put up a list of the things you must try in LA that are certain to not only awaken your inner foodie but have you going back for seconds, from the gooey stickiness of an iconic strawberry doughnut to some pork ribs coated in mozzarella (and then thirds).
Shake Shack is Coming to Orange County
The iconic chain is coming to the Irvine Spectrum
Kelly Scott Dies: Former Arts and Culture Editor for the L.A. Times
According to the Los Angeles Times, Kelly Scott, a former Times editor, has died. As Times staff writer Matt Pierce reports, Scott "oversaw arts, culture, and entertainment coverage for much of her 25-year career at the newspaper." She died in Highland Park, Ill., on Jan. 30 of complications related to thyroid cancer, according to her family. She was 68.
foxla.com
'NYPD Blue' star Austin Majors dead at 27
LOS ANGELES - Austin Majors, who starred in the hit "NYPD Blue" series, has died, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed Monday. He was 27. The former child actor - who was born Austin Robert Setmajer - was found dead at a homeless housing facility in Los Angeles Saturday, TMZ reports. Majors' cause of death has not yet been released, but sources told the outlet they suspect Majors died from a fentanyl overdose.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in California should be on your list of places to eat.
This man walked every street in Long Beach. Here’s what he learned
Shortly after Robb Briggs moved here to be closer to his job as a software developer, the pandemic put a damper on most social activities, so he came up with a different way to explore the city. The post This man walked every street in Long Beach. Here’s what he learned appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
PE teacher in Pico Rivera wins school grant
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Joshua Perea was an all-around child athlete. He played soccer, baseball, football and then took up track. So it's no big surprise that he decided to become a physical education teacher. His contribution became that much greater when he was selected among 46 Southern California...
Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Has a very popular IN-N-OUT Burger Restaurant
There is normally a long line up of cars at the drive thru. It is sometimes difficult to even get into the parking lot or the drive thru lane for the IN-N-OUT Burger restaurant in Rancho Santa Margarita, in Orange County, California. The location is 30121 Santa Margarita Parkway. They are open from 10:30 am until 1 am on Sundays through Thursday. They stay open until 1:30 am on Friday and Saturday nights.
ladowntownnews.com
Corey Helford launches Art Collector Starter Kit IX
With the birth of her Downtown Los Angeles gallery, Jan Corey Helford wanted to create a space that could uplift artists while making their art available to collectors of all ranges throughout DTLA and beyond. For the past nine years, the Corey Helford Gallery (CHG) has held an annual Art Collector Starter Kit group exhibition to help showcase smaller, more affordable new works.
Tensions flare as crews dismantle several homeless encampments on Skid Row
Tensions flared as crews dismantled several homeless encampments on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles while police officers stood guard.
ladowntownnews.com
Bayside finds its place in intimate venues on its latest jaunt
For more than two decades, Queens, New York, punk-rockers Bayside have become a house-packing, energetic live act. However, the band has also fallen victim to the rigors of excessive touring. Because of this, vocalist Anthony Raneri said the band has scaled back on its aggressive schedule. “Over the last five...
spectrumnews1.com
Former child actor Austin Majors dies at 27
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An investigation was continuing Monday into the death of actor Austin Majors, who as a child portrayed the son of Dennis Franz’s character on “NYPD Blue.”. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Majors — whose real name was Austin Setmajer —...
Widow of emergency room doctor killed during a bike ride on PCH speaks out
Emergency room physician Mike Mammone put his patients, family and community first. Through her immeasurable grief, his wife Julie is honoring the life of the Laguna Beach doctor and thanking friends as well as strangers for embracing her and the couple's sons after Mike's tragic death earlier this month. "This town is — I don't know if there's anywhere like it. They have literally put their arms around us. We feel it," said Julie. "There's not a day that doesn't go by that we don't get cards, gifts, flowers, food."It's been almost two weeks since Dr. Michael Mammone died on the Pacific...
Comments / 0