Rode in on horseback and never left: 97-year-old recalls move to Bartlesville

Seventy-five years ago, at age 22, Claude Lefler Jr. saddled up his faithful horse, Blondie, with everything he owned and began his journey west.

"I felt like Columbus must have felt when he started his voyage," said Lefler.

The Examiner-Enterprise spent an afternoon sitting with Lefler in his warm wood-lined home adorned with photos of the best horses he ever owned as he reminisced about the spring of '48.

Hoping to travel along The Mother Road, or Route 66, Lefler left on a cold damp morning from Humansville, MO, on a 1,000-mile journey to Arizona.

Lefler recalled traveling from sleepy town to sleepy town, stopping to feed his horse, sleep in a barn or buy a bottle of pop from the store while listening to locals trade stories.

There is an atlas on his table with annotations marking his personal journey. During his conversation with the EE, he would point to the towns and recall their names and the people he met there.

After roughly 200 miles and seven days of riding, Lefler stopped in Bartlesville on Easter Sunday to visit family − and never seemed to find a good reason to leave.

Lefler says he ended up in Bartlesville by accident, but quickly added he would explain a little more once he got more comfortable.

"Actually, this might sound crazy to you, but I'm here because God wanted me to be here."

"God wanted me to be here"

Even now, Lefler talks about his journey fondly and can recall moments with complete clarity as if he were describing a movie he was watching. But in other moments, it appears as if he is trying to hold on to a whisp of smoke.

Once in Bartlesville, Lefler kept finding more work and odd jobs and reasons to stay around the small town he described then as being only on one side of the Caney River.

During the retelling of his time in Bartlesville, every location was described in a way that only someone who lived it would remember. He talked of Uncle Frank's stables, the pear orchard and Maria's Cafe as if they were still there.

Over the next two years, Lefler made a name for himself by being a hard worker, breaking horses and riding Blondie from ranch to ranch. He once purchased a 1945 Harley 74 motorcycle, but he didn't ever want to be without his horse.

Lefler told about how he worked on the ranches around town, like the 80 horses he rode for Souders' ranch so they could honestly be sold at market as "ridden" and riding with the Mullendore's ranch hands who always knew the closest place to buy a cold beer.

He couldn't quite remember the name of one rancher just outside of Pawhuska but could recall the rancher's daughter's name with a pause and a slight smile— Ruth.

"I made a big mistake," laughed Lefler. "I whistled at his daughter."

He said he was surprised he wasn't fired on the spot, but he did recall the rancher growing a little colder toward him after that moment.

"He was always just bragging on his sweetheart of a daughter, but honestly, he was telling the truth," said Lefler. "Oh, she was a pretty thing."

Taught to work hard

At one time, Lefler worked at the new county golf course, maintaining the greens when the weather wasn't good for breaking horses. He mentioned that his coworkers weren't a fan of his because he would do twice as much work as them.

"They tried to say 'Slow down a little,' and I said, 'He's paying me to work. He's not paying me to fool around,'" said Lefler. "My dad broke me to work and I was going to do the best I could no matter what."

Then, Lefler signed on to work as a pressman for the Examiner-Enterprise and earned 50 cents an hour, that is, until he was drafted into the service during the Korean Conflict.

"Uncle Sam decided he wanted me to work for him for a little while, and somehow or other, they didn't consult me on that," said Lefler with a smile.

After being stationed in New York for his service, Lefler's story begins to take on a new pace, jumping five or 10 years at a time almost.

He worked for Phillips Petroleum for 18 years in the machine shop, then became a supervisor and a computer programmer. He doesn't recall this part of his tale with the care or sentiment as before.

Lefler says he retired in 1981 at age 50, "or was it 55?" he ponders.

He says he isn't sure about his age then because those times almost feel irrelevant to him. His mind longs to be back in the saddle, which he had to give up about 20 years ago at age 77; that left knee just gives him too much trouble.

The last 40 years, he says, just run into a blur. He raised three children, volunteered at church and wrote about his life. After all, he says, he turns 97 on Feb. 13.

Lefler recorded many of his experiences in writing so they won't be lost to his aging mind and he has written dozens of fictional stories about ranch hands.

"It's fiction, but everything in here either I have done or seen done," said Lefler.

Time is fleeting

While sitting in his recliner, Lefler wouldn't rush his story. And questions that would jump him ahead? Those just had to wait to be answered or go unanswered.

The slow metallic click of the heater pinged as it kept his home and bones warm as he spoke. He was in no hurry to finish his tale. Because time goes by so fast now, he said.

When asked what the biggest difference between Bartlesville now vs. then, he had one word −everything.

With Lefler, it doesn't take long to know that the past calls him back to a time that was easier for him, to a time when he flirted with the daughters of hotel owners and met with strangers arguing over who has the better coon hound.

It's a time for him that is past, but it lives on a little longer when he tells how he rode Blondie down from the Ozarks foothills, across timberland and into the Verdigris River Valley to a place where he found "my kinda people."