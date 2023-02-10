Subway Is Changing How They Make Sandwiches, No Longer Using Pre-Sliced Meat

As much as Subway is known for being as “fresh” as fast food comes, there’s one component of the restaurant that has, until recently, gone against this concept: their meat. As it turns out, the chain has been using pre-sliced, prepackaged deli meat–up until now. That’s all about to change, because the company recently announced that they’ll start slicing meat in-restaurant with brand new deli slicers, just like similar sandwich chains. Not only will this save Subway some extra bucks, but it will also likely improve the quality of the meat.

READ MORE:

Here’s How You Can Get A Free Subway Footlong On The App—But Only For A Limited Time!

This Is The One Fast Food Meal You Should Stop Ordering In 2023 Because It Causes Visceral Fat

Subway Launches Vending Machines—Yes, This Is Real

Burger King Employee Shows How Whoppers Are *Really* Made: ‘We’re So Surprised’

Subway switches from pre-sliced meat to freshly sliced meat

Many of Subway’s competitors were on board the fresh-sliced meat train well before the chain joined; Jimmy John’s and Jersey Mike’s, for example, have been slicing their meat in-house for years. Subway CEO John Chidsey noted this in a statement to CNN: “We were one of the few, if only sub shops that didn’t slice in restaurant,” he said.

According to Chidsey, there are a few reasons Subway has finally decided to make the switch. “Not only does it give the guest a better perception of seeing the nice, fluffy meat, but we save a lot of money since we were paying a lot of money to have it sliced upstream,” he says.

So, does the fact that the chain will be saving money mean the prices of their sandwich will go down, too? (Which, let’s be honest, would feel like a miracle among all the fast food inflation we’ve been facing in recent years.) Unfortunately, this might not be the case, as the company will likely put those savings towards innovations, such as their Eat Fresh Refresh campaign, which involved a brand new menu and has already brought them a sales increase over the last six months.

Shutterstock

But it isn’t just Subway’s bottom line that will improve from the change in their process. Customers are sure to benefit from the taste of fresh meat, as fresh-sliced deli meat retains more moisture than those pre-packaged, pre-sliced options. Turkey sandwich lovers rejoice! Plus, getting a behind-the-scenes look at how your meal is made (especially when it's made fresh) can be a game-changer when it comes to satisfaction.

The affected sandwich artists, however, may be less-than-satisfied at this change in their role, as slicing meat can take a lot of work. Ultimately, though, this seems to be the best decision for the restaurant (and the customers) overall.