Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII

By Charles Goldman,

9 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday ahead of their Super Bowl LVII matchup. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: WednesdayThursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Player Injury Participation* Designation

QB Patrick Mahomes Ankle FP –

RB Jerick McKinnon Ankles FP –

RB Isiah Pacheco Wrist FP –

LB Willie Gay Jr. Shoulder FP –

RG Trey Smith Ankle FP –

WR Kadarius Toney Ankle/Hamstring FP –

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Knee FP –

CB L’Jarius Sneed Knee FP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • A clean bill of health for the Kansas City Chiefs after their “fast Friday” practice session. Everyone participated in full and they have no game status designation heading into the game.

Eagles

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* Designation

OL Landon Dickerson Elbow/rest FP –

OT Lane Johnson Groin/rest FP –

C Cam Jurgens Hip/rest FP –

CB Avonte Maddox Toe/rest FP –

DE Robert Quinn Foot FP –

WR Britain Covey Hamstring LP Questionable

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • The Eagles are also looking quite healthy outside of Britain Covey, who carries a questionable game status designation with a hamstring tweak.
  • For more information on Philadelphia’s injury situation, be sure to visit our friends at Eagles Wire.
