Where to find Troll Bogeys in Hogwarts Legacy

As a student at Hogwarts, you quickly learn that several ingredients are necessary when brewing potions. One of these important ingredients is the disgusting-yet-oh-so-important Troll Bogey. But you won't just find these lying around the ground. No, you have to work for them by spending your hard-earned Galleons at a shop in Hogsmeade or by defeating trolls.

In this guide, I'll go over where to get Troll Bogeys, where to find troll lairs, and will also offer tips on how to defeat these massive enemies.

Where to buy Troll Bogeys

(Image credit: Windows Central)

There are two ways that you can acquire Troll Bogeys in Hogwarts Legacy .

J. Pippin's Potions in Hogsmeade: These sell for 100 Galleons each, but Pippin will only have a certain number of them available. The West Hogsmeade Floo Flame puts you right next to this shop. Defeat a troll: These massive enemies reside in lairs and random locations around the World Map. Defeating them in battle makes them drop Troll Bogeys.

Where to find Troll Lairs in Hogwarts Legacy

(Image credit: Windows Central)

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Troll Lairs are marked by a cave-like icon on the World Map. Take a look around and you can travel to these locations to take on these massive enemies. The more Floo Flame locations you've unlocked, the easier it will be to get to them all. It also helps to have unlocked a broom and upgraded its speed to go faster since many of these troll locations are relatively far from Hogwarts castle.

Troll Lair locations

Tip: Zoom out all the way on the world map to see what areas of the map are called to make it easier to know where to go to find Troll Lairs.

South Sea Bog near Northern South Sea Bog Floo Flame

At the southwest section of the Hogwarts Valley part of the map

Around Feldcroft in the Feldcroft Region of the map

Near Poidsear Castle in the Poidsear Coast part of the map

Best way to defeat trolls in Hogwarts Legacy

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Combat in Hogwarts Legacy is phenomenal, which is one reason why this is one of the best PC games and best Xbox games out there. There are basic trolls and then there are the far more dangerous armored trolls in Hogwarts Legacy. Regardless of which one you're fighting, they are both powerful and will take some work to defeat. Here are tips on how to beat them.

Bring plenty of Wiggenweld Potions: You'll likely need to heal several times during a troll battle. Make things easier by having a large supply of healing potions with you.

You'll likely need to heal several times during a troll battle. Make things easier by having a large supply of healing potions with you. Use potions to raise your stats: Edurus Potion raises your defense, Thunderbrew Potion attacks enemies nearby, Focus Potion reduces spell cooldowns and Maxima Potion makes your spells stronger. You can buy these at J. Pippins Potions in Hogsmeade or you can brew them yourself in the Room of Requirement.

Edurus Potion raises your defense, Thunderbrew Potion attacks enemies nearby, Focus Potion reduces spell cooldowns and Maxima Potion makes your spells stronger. You can buy these at J. Pippins Potions in Hogsmeade or you can brew them yourself in the Room of Requirement. Dodge and Counter: When the red symbol appears around your head that means that a massive attack is about to come at you. The only way to avoid it is to dodge. Trolls sometimes hit multiple times in a row so dodge all of their attacks and then work on hitting them again. If a yellow symbol appears around your head then press the Protego button to block (and counter if you've leveled the skill up). This will protect you and can hurt the troll in turn.

When the red symbol appears around your head that means that a massive attack is about to come at you. The only way to avoid it is to dodge. Trolls sometimes hit multiple times in a row so dodge all of their attacks and then work on hitting them again. If a yellow symbol appears around your head then press the Protego button to block (and counter if you've leveled the skill up). This will protect you and can hurt the troll in turn. Throw stuff: You can cause a ton of damage by throwing objects around the area at a troll. Make use of anything you can get your hands on to whittle that health down faster.

You can cause a ton of damage by throwing objects around the area at a troll. Make use of anything you can get your hands on to whittle that health down faster. Use Flippendo on its club: When you've unlocked Flippendo, you can cast it at a troll to make the club hit it in the face.

When you've unlocked Flippendo, you can cast it at a troll to make the club hit it in the face. Volley basic spells with your most powerful ones: You'll want to use attacks like Confringo, Incendio, and basically any red spells to cause more damage. It can take a while for your strongest attack spell cooldowns to complete so work on using your basic attack as much as you can and then hurling your strongest attacks whenever they're available. If you've unlocked multiple Spell Sets then swap between them to hit him with everything you've got.

You'll want to use attacks like Confringo, Incendio, and basically any red spells to cause more damage. It can take a while for your strongest attack spell cooldowns to complete so work on using your basic attack as much as you can and then hurling your strongest attacks whenever they're available. If you've unlocked multiple Spell Sets then swap between them to hit him with everything you've got. Use your Ancient Magic attacks: When your Ancient Magic Meter is filled to a certain degree you'll be able to use powerful attacks on your enemies. For this reason, you should always make an effort to grab any Ancient Magic drops from enemies and then do an Ancient Magic attack when you can.

Yuck, Troll Bogeys!

Trolls aren't easy to take down, especially early on the game before you've had a chance to really level up your spells or learn more powerful ones. But they can be defeated if you prepare accordingly and take care to dodge from their attacks when they come at you.

You'll be able to get Troll Bogeys a whole lot faster if you come into a battle prepared with potions that boost your stats. Not to mention, you ought to have as many healing potions as you can get your hands on in case you get hurt. Those trolls do some massive damage with each hit.