Nuggets' Michael Malone: Christian Braun brings an edge to games

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone on Thursday commended Christian Braun for the energy and effort the rookie brings off the bench on a nightly basis.

Braun is averaging 4.1 points and 2.2 rebounds in 51 appearances, including three starts. He has given the team strong production throughout the season and can affect games in a variety of ways, from his scoring to his ability to defend.

The 21st pick has played sporadically, but has logged at least 14 minutes in 10 straight games for the first time. It has led to perhaps his best stretch of the season: He is averaging 8.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 52.9% shooting from 3-point range.

Malone loves what Braun brings to the court each night.

He goes out there and plays extremely hard. He defends, rebounds, runs and attacks the basket. His 3-point jump shot is getting more and more consistent. He is deserving of being out there and gives that second unit an edge. Christian is a winner. He won three straight high school state championships (in Overland Park, Kansas). He won a national championship at Kansas and is helping us win at a high level right now. I’m proud of him for a rookie doing that.

With the Nuggets trading Bones Hyland on Thursday, Braun should get even more opportunities. Malone has often stated his desire to get Braun more playing time this year.

Braun is seemingly improving on a nightly basis and his development will be key in helping the Nuggets make another deep playoff run. Of course, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon do much of the heavy lifting, but the team will need more contributions from Braun and others.

The 21-year-old is staying ready for his opportunity to play and is showing out in his role. His arrival this year is proving to be a great addition to the roster as he looks to have a bright future ahead.