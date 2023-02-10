Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nuggets' Michael Malone: Christian Braun brings an edge to games

By Cody Taylor,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OIHGU_0kjazvOY00
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone on Thursday commended Christian Braun for the energy and effort the rookie brings off the bench on a nightly basis.

Braun is averaging 4.1 points and 2.2 rebounds in 51 appearances, including three starts. He has given the team strong production throughout the season and can affect games in a variety of ways, from his scoring to his ability to defend.

The 21st pick has played sporadically, but has logged at least 14 minutes in 10 straight games for the first time. It has led to perhaps his best stretch of the season: He is averaging 8.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 52.9% shooting from 3-point range.

Malone loves what Braun brings to the court each night.

He goes out there and plays extremely hard. He defends, rebounds, runs and attacks the basket. His 3-point jump shot is getting more and more consistent. He is deserving of being out there and gives that second unit an edge.

Christian is a winner. He won three straight high school state championships (in Overland Park, Kansas). He won a national championship at Kansas and is helping us win at a high level right now. I’m proud of him for a rookie doing that.

With the Nuggets trading Bones Hyland on Thursday, Braun should get even more opportunities. Malone has often stated his desire to get Braun more playing time this year.

Braun is seemingly improving on a nightly basis and his development will be key in helping the Nuggets make another deep playoff run. Of course, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon do much of the heavy lifting, but the team will need more contributions from Braun and others.

The 21-year-old is staying ready for his opportunity to play and is showing out in his role. His arrival this year is proving to be a great addition to the roster as he looks to have a bright future ahead.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Janelle Monáe Gets Reality Check From Dwyane Wade In NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
Salt Lake City, UT6 hours ago
“He finished for the season” Lakers’ fans go bonkers after Anthony Davis deactivates IG account following defeat vs Blazers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
If USC lands Duce Robinson, Trojans' recruiting class would pass Oklahoma's
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
Tyler Hansbrough says ‘it’s disappointing’ to keep watching the effort of this UNC team
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Texas HC Rodney Terry makes Naismith Coach of the Year watchlist
Austin, TX18 hours ago
Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. trying to focus on development, not losses
Houston, TX16 hours ago
2023 USA Men’s Nike Hoop Summit Team includes Buffs signee Cody Williams
Boulder, CO17 hours ago
A look at recent Oklahoma Sooners offer, 2024 DL prospect Deyvid Palepale
Norman, OK1 day ago
Elite quarterback hopes to visit LSU in the spring
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
The deeply unsatisfying part of USC's move to the Big Ten becomes clearer
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Bleacher Report suggests a bold trade sending Cameron Jordan to the Seahawks
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Shaedon Sharpe actually hit his head on the backboard on this insane dunk and fans couldn't believe it
Portland, OR2 days ago
Matchup analysis, game prediction for MSU-Michigan from LSJ's Graham Couch
East Lansing, MI16 hours ago
SEC Announces Charges Against Former NBA Star Paul Pierce
Boston, MA20 hours ago
NFL Network to air 'America’s Game: The 2015 Denver Broncos' tonight
Denver, CO18 hours ago
Latest Bracketology has Blue Bloods squaring off as ‘last four in’
Chapel Hill, NC16 hours ago
ESPN lists the ceiling, floor and biggest variable for Texas football in 2023
Austin, TX15 hours ago
Mac McClung reacts to joining Sixers, responds to Kevin Durant's comments
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
'We're just a lot further along': Brent Venables impressed by his Sooners' football acumen
Norman, OK1 day ago
Jeremy Sochan is trying hard to get Jabari Smith Jr. to dye his hair
Houston, TX17 hours ago
Broncos coaching staff update: DC interviews, OC drops out
Denver, CO19 hours ago
Eagles announce the signing of 11 players ahead of NFL free agency
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
James Harden, Sixers react to addition of Dewayne Dedmon to the roster
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy