Hogwarts Legacy has cracked Steam's top 10 all-time player records, passing Apex Legends and Warzone 2

Hogwarts Legacy is now the ninth-biggest Steam game of all time based on concurrent player count, surpassing the records of even juggernauts like Apex Legends, Warzone 2, and Valheim.

The game reached a peak of just under 490,000 concurrent players when early access for deluxe edition players opened on February 8 . Now that the game is in wide release for everyone, that number has reached a peak of 669,477 as of this writing. As SteamDB shows, that number is continuing to climb.

Hogwarts Legacy is the 11th game in the history of Valve's platform to pass half a million concurrent players. It has surpassed the records of free-to-play titles like Apex Legends and Warzone 2, though it currently sits just behind the bar set by the viral Among Us-like hit, Goose Goose Duck. Only two single-player-focused games are ahead of it in the rankings: Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077.

In our Hogwarts Legacy review , we gave it a 3.5 out of 5, saying that the game "tries to do too much all at once, and never quite settles into a comfortable rhythm." Some former Harry Potter fans choosing not to purchase Hogwarts Legacy have instead been raising thousands of dollars by donating the price of the game to UK charity Mermaids .

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling's public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy .