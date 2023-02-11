Open in App
Meriden, CT
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Cocaine Shipped Through Mail: CT Man Busted After Picking It Up, Will Spend Years In Jail

By Ben Crnic,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PCKDp_0kjauELO00

A Meriden man will spend years in prison after picking up packages full of cocaine that were shipped through the US Postal Service.

Jean Carlos Mercado, age 34, was sentenced on Friday, Feb. 10 to 50 months in prison for participating in a drug trafficking organization that sent kilogram quantities of cocaine through the US Mail, according to the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut.

In October 2020, authorities identified several suspicious packages that were being mailed to an address in Meridan from Puerto Rico. On Oct. 26, 2020, Mercado was identified when he went to the address to pick up one such package.

Days later, on Nov. 6, 2020, Mercado was seen picking up another package, leading investigators to pull his unregistered vehicle over. The vehicle was then towed away, and the package was seized.

A search of the package revealed two kilograms of cocaine, officials said.

Over the next few months, Mercado picked up more similarly-suspicious packages, and authorities ultimately seized four more kilograms of cocaine that had been linked to him.

On July 21, 2021, Mercado was arrested on a federal criminal complaint. He pleaded guilty days later on July 26 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

After he was sentenced, Mercado was handed over to the US Marshals Service to begin his sentence. After he is released, he will serve three years of supervised release.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Connecticut State
I-78 driver allegedly stopped with 10 kilos of cocaine more than a year ago is jailed on $10M bail
Bridgeport, CT2 days ago
Woman dies in Enfield hit-and-run on I-91 South
Enfield, CT5 hours ago
Connecticut man convicted of killing two New York men in southeastern Massachusetts motel has parole request denied
Hartford, CT19 hours ago
Most Popular
Port Jefferson family was told their son was in jail in phone scam; nearly lost $15,000
Port Jefferson, NY23 hours ago
Guns, Stacks Of Cash, Heroin: Police Bust Suspected Trafficker Following Holyoke Raid
Holyoke, MA2 days ago
Drugs, firearms, cash seized in raid of Mystic home; man arrested, Groton police say
Groton, CT2 days ago
Child Kidnapping By Non-Custodial Father Lands Poughkeepsie Dad In Jail, Police say
Poughkeepsie, NY1 day ago
US Postal Inspection Service offers $50K reward in robbery of Waterbury mail carrier
Waterbury, CT2 days ago
Homeless Duo Robs Man At Knifepoint Outside Long Island Business, Police Say
Riverhead, NY2 days ago
Dealer arrested after drug task force raid
Poughkeepsie, NY3 days ago
Man who broke into ex’s home and attacked her new boyfriend sentenced to prison
Carmel Hamlet, NY3 days ago
Drugs, firearm found in Waterbury appliance store; owner arrested
Waterbury, CT3 days ago
Commission votes to fire Old Saybrook officer charged with illegally using police system to get woman’s name after he saw her shopping
Old Saybrook, CT2 days ago
Man convicted of killing 93-year-old Connecticut woman
Stamford, CT2 days ago
Man attempts to light woman on fire, burns down trailer during domestic dispute
Middletown, CT22 hours ago
Two suspects arrested after police recover 29 Massachusetts EBT cards, 900 pills, firearm, other drugs
Springfield, MA3 days ago
Manchester police arrest suspect who stalked, stabbed woman
Manchester, CT2 days ago
New Haven man gets 4 years in prison for role in cocaine trafficking ring
New Haven, CT4 days ago
Woman Struck, Killed By Car In Hit-Run I-91 Crash In Enfield
Enfield, CT2 hours ago
One hospitalized, eleven displaced following 2-alarm fire in Middletown
Middletown, CT1 day ago
Suspect arrested for 2 separate incidents in East Hartford: Police
East Hartford, CT2 days ago
Bridgeport social worker wrongfully charged with burglary has charges dropped; lawyer commends officer
Bridgeport, CT4 days ago
Sentencing postponed for Juan Rodriguez-Menier, man found guilty in group dirt-biker beating of Springfield motorist at ‘The X’
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Suspect Who Stabbed Manchester Woman Remains At Large, Police Say
Manchester, CT1 day ago
Bridgeport police seek armed suspect in Subway restaurant robbery
Bridgeport, CT2 days ago
Firearm & illegal narcotics seized in Holyoke search warrant on Dwight Street
Holyoke, MA4 days ago
LI driver convicted for killing man in car crash after drunkenly fleeing cops at 137 mph
Upton, NY3 days ago
Lawyer for ex-Memphis cop from Connecticut charged in Tyre Nichols death calls ‘continued civility’ after hearing
Memphis, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy