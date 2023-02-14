Sports: Winter season winding down for Clatskanie

Throughout February, winter high school sports wrap their regular seasons up, and the state tournaments and competitions become more of the focus.

According to Athletic Director Ryan Tompkins, winter sports this season have been largely a success for Clatskanie High School.

“Within the game, there’s always goals the teams are setting. Overall athletic programs, for the health and viability of the programs, we want them to start, we want them to finish, we want kids to pass their classes so they can participate, we want kids showing up to school, all those things,” Tompkins said. “Big picture, we want the programs to be successful, for kids to have the opportunities to not lose opportunities, and I think that’s been successful.”

It was Clatskanie’s first year in the 2A-1 Northwest League, and the teams have been adjusting to their new opponents. Previously, Clatskanie has competed in the 3A-3 Coastal Range League.

Tigers on the hardwood

For Clatskanie’s boys and girls basketball teams, this season was successful for both programs for different reasons. While the boys team has had a tough year in the results column, with an overall record of 5-16 at the time of publication, they have exhibited strong growth over the season.

“On the boys side, we certainly had a lot of participation; we had 25 plus kids, so numbers were good, kids were excited to be playing,” Tompkins said. “It’s our first year in the new league, and it was competitive. We were in a bunch of games. Competitive, but we didn’t always pull out the victories.”

The team is comprised of a mix of primarily juniors and seniors, with a couple of sophomores competing at the varsity level.

On the girls side, the Tigers have been competitive this season, with a record of 11-10 at the time of publication. According to Tompkins, they will be competing in the state playoffs in the upcoming weeks.

“The girls’ side have been in the mix as well. I think they could be fourth or fifth place, so they’ll have playoff games next week,” Tompkins said. “They’re to the point where if they win, they get to keep playing, and if they lose, their season’s over. So, playoff time for them, so that will be good for those girls.”

Tompkins also noted that the girls JV team “saw a ton of improvement throughout the course of the season.” So with the experience of the varsity team in the playoffs and the budding JV team, the future looks bright for Clatskanie girls basketball.

On the mats

The Clatskanie wrestling program has had a good year, and with girls wrestling districts in the rearview mirror, Clatskanie will send two wrestlers to the State Championships at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland in a couple of weeks.

“Our region’s district tournament was last Friday and Saturday at Scappoose High School, and two of our girls qualified for the state tournament,” Tompkins said. “Senior Joss Pember, she won first place and was the district champion. And then we had another student, Natalie Baker, got second place.”

According to Tompkins, girls wrestling is the fastest-growing sport in Oregon, and the rise in individual girl specific meets is a significant positive for girls’ wrestling programs.

The boys will compete in a one-day district tournament at Knappa this weekend to determine if there are any representatives on the boys’ side at the state tournament.

Community support

One thing that has been refreshing this season is the community support for the high school programs. There have been good turnouts at wrestling matches and basketball games.

“We’re starting to see more bake sales and 50-50 raffles, and a lot of kids are doing fundraisers at the events, so it’s been a real positive atmosphere for high school basketball and the wrestling as well,” Tompkins said. “In small towns, a lot of times, your schools are your community centers where people, if they’re looking for something to do, they’ll head to the school. There’s been a lot of that, which is nice to see.”

Something that has been a challenge for the programs this year is the rash of sickness that has hit different teams at different times. Clatskanie High School has also had difficulty ensuring that there are officials to ref games.

“Having enough officials has been a challenge, which usually the lower-end teams get the short end of that stick. So, if there are not enough officials, we have to cancel the JV games or the freshman games,” Tompkins said. “So that’s one of the big things that happen, which is super frustrating.”

Something that Tompkins emphasized is that the athletics at Clatskanie High School sports teach students lessons that can make them “better citizens and family members.”

“We require more of our student-athletes. They have to be passing their classes; they have to show up to school every day; they have to make good decisions; we have a code of conduct in terms of their behavior, on and off school campus. They’re held to a higher quality of standard,” Tompkins said. “It teaches them skills they can’t necessarily learn in the classroom.”

Follow Clatskanie High School Sports at osaa.org.