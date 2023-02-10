Open in App
Somerset County, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Swimmer Garrett Gould is the Valairco Heating & Cooling Ridge Athlete of the Week

10 days ago

BASKING RIDGE, NJ -- Garrett Gould has staked his claim to a number of school records for the Ridge High School swim team.

This winter, his achievements have included winning both the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle events at the Somerset County Championships, where he also took part in the Red Devils' first-place showing in the 400-freestyle relay and second-place finish in the 200 medley relay.

Gould, a junior, overcame a three-second deficit on the anchor leg to overtake Bridgewater-Raritan and close out the county meet with a team victory in the 400 free relay.

Gould's performance in the counties helped lead Ridge to a second-place team finish, the school's best team showing ever in the Somerset County Championships.

At the Skyland Conference Championships earlier in January, Gould came in first in the 100 free and the 100 backstroke.

Gould is the Valairco Heating & Cooling Ridge Athlete of the Week.

"The team is incredibly fortunate to have Garrett. He is a competitor through and through and excels at the sprint events," Ridge swim coach Melanie Dupuis said. "He loves nothing more than to chase a competitor down on the anchor leg of a relay, and it is really fun to watch. Last year, Garrett was county champion in the 100 freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke and was part of the second place 200 free relay and first place 400 free relay at Counties."

At the 2022 Skyland Conference Championships, Gould was secnd in the 100 fly and first in the 100 backstroke. At Meet of Champions last year, he was fourth in New Jersey in the 100 fly and fouth in the 100 backstroke. He was also part of the 11th-place 400 free relay team and 11th place in the 200 medley relay team last year at the Meet of Champions.

"This year, Garrett has been outstanding and has continued to grow as both an athlete and a leader on the team," Dupuis said. "He is looking forward to the state tournament and Meet of Champions and I am excited to watch him."

Gould is the Ridge record-holder in the 200 medley relay, 50 free, 100 fly, 100 free, 100 back and 400 free relay.

Gould answered these questions from TAPinto Basking Ridge this week.

Q: What is your best event?
A: 100 free.

Q: Where has your greatest improvement in swimming been since you entered high school?
A: Underwaters have been my greatest improved aspect. I use my walls as a weapon to close or make distance against my competition and implementing this strategy has made a massive impact on my swimming.

Q: How long have you been swimming competitively?
A: I have been swimming for 10 years now.

Q: What has been the best advice you have received from a coach?
A: My favorite advice from a coach has been not to think while I’m racing. If I’ve put in the work at practice and built good habits, the race should come as muscle memory and I don’t want to overthink my details.

Q: What has been your most memorable performance to date?
A: My most memorable high school swimming performance has to be the 400 free relay at Somerset County Championships. I had a career best split from the anchor leg and managed to chase down Bridgewater to contribute to a big team win in that event.

Q: What do you like most about Ridge High School?
A: I love the community at Ridge. Everyone is fun and supportive of one another and it makes it a great environment to work in and represent in the pool. On top of this, the team in particular has a great environment and an amazing coaching staff that is dedicated to the success of the team. I could not be more grateful to be surrounded by this community.

Q: Do you have a favorite subject?
A: Science is my favorite subject.

Q: What do you like to do when you are not swimming?
A: Hang out with my friends, watch/play other sports.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Valairco Heating & Cooling is the proud sponsor of the Ridge Athlete of the Week.

Valairco Heating & Cooling is family owned and operated and know that keeping your HVAC systems running smoothly is important to the comfort of our customers, their families, and their guests. That is why their family is dedicated to taking care of yours, no matter what the issue may be. Using only top-quality parts to perform a higher-standard of service and all their services are backed by their 50 years of professional experience and 5-year comprehensive warranties. This means that when you call our team at Valairco, you benefit from their total commitment to your complete satisfaction. Call 855.661.3300.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ylfyk_0kjaeHQD00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State
Smooth as Ice. Hoboken/Weehawken Hockey Team Finds Success in Inaugural Season
Hoboken, NJ21 hours ago
The Shane Force Team Helps Move Another Mortgage Transaction Through Closing
Phillipsburg, NJ8 hours ago
Prescribed Burns Happening on Monday in Robbinsville
Robbinsville, NJ7 hours ago
Most Popular
Verona Wrestler Jake Ferry Reaches District Finals
Verona, NJ5 hours ago
Two Columbia H.S. Wrestlers Place Second in District 10
Columbia, NJ5 hours ago
Wrestling: Bears Place in Top 3 at District Tournament
South Plainfield, NJ11 hours ago
Rivera, Koster, Bobadilla Lead Nutley Girls Wrestling At Regions; Girls Basketball Readies For State Tournament
Nutley, NJ13 hours ago
Injuries Derail Wayne Hills Girls County Basketball Finals - Valley Boys Dominated
Wayne, NJ5 hours ago
Chatham High Girls Fencing Team Advances to State Semifinal Round
Chatham, NJ5 hours ago
Girls Basketball: New Providence Repeats as Union County Champion, Beating Westfield, 46-34
Westfield, NJ1 day ago
Two Caldwell Wrestlers Win in District 12
Caldwell, NJ1 day ago
Thornton and McCoy Lead Barnegat as the Lady Bengals Fall Short 50-34 to Colts Neck
Colts Neck, NJ19 hours ago
Melissa Wehrle Takes Second Place in NJSIAA Central Regional Wrestling Tournament
Spotswood, NJ1 day ago
High School Basketball - Girls and Boys State Tournament Starts February 21
Roselle, NJ4 hours ago
Jazzi Lopez Makes School History as First Freshman to Win North 2 Regional Wrestling Championship
West Orange, NJ5 hours ago
HS WRESTLING District 10 Results: Phillipsburg sends ten onto Regions
Phillipsburg, NJ2 days ago
Post-brawl, Eastside Players Say They Have Been Denied a Fair Hearing
Camden, NJ3 hours ago
Spotswood PBA Local 225 Launches GoFundMe to Repair Batting Cages in Honor of Matt Carlson
Spotswood, NJ2 days ago
Clifton United's Late Rally Falls Short Against Robbinsville in NJSIAA Tournament First Round
Robbinsville, NJ7 hours ago
Roxbury Wrestlers Shine at Districts
Roxbury Township, NJ1 day ago
Eastside Lady Ghosts Come from Behind in Exciting Championship Win
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Randolph Girls Basketball Takes Victory on Senior Night; Prepares for State Playoff Run
Randolph, NJ1 day ago
Madison High School Boys and Girls Basketball Programs Both Win as Community Comes Together In Charity Event
Madison, NJ2 days ago
Girls Basketball: Bayonne Wins Hudson County Tournament, Beating Secaucus, 53-46
Bayonne, NJ2 days ago
Morris Educational Foundation Offers 25 Scholarships Open to Morristown High School Seniors
Morristown, NJ6 hours ago
Friends Help Bring Light into the Hearts of Carlson Family with Some Puppy Love
Spotswood, NJ1 hour ago
Hawthorne Students Featured in Montclair State University's Fall 2022 Dean's List
Montclair, NJ14 hours ago
Roselle Park College Students Named to the Dean’s List for the Fall Semester
Roselle Park, NJ23 hours ago
Madison Area YMCA's Teen Leaders Club to Host a Pet Supply Drive
Madison, NJ4 hours ago
Roxbury Picks Better Spot for New Sign at Horseshoe Lake
Roxbury Township, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy