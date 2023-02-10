Swimmer Garrett Gould is the Valairco Heating & Cooling Ridge Athlete of the Week

BASKING RIDGE, NJ -- Garrett Gould has staked his claim to a number of school records for the Ridge High School swim team.

This winter, his achievements have included winning both the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle events at the Somerset County Championships, where he also took part in the Red Devils' first-place showing in the 400-freestyle relay and second-place finish in the 200 medley relay.

Gould, a junior, overcame a three-second deficit on the anchor leg to overtake Bridgewater-Raritan and close out the county meet with a team victory in the 400 free relay.

Gould's performance in the counties helped lead Ridge to a second-place team finish, the school's best team showing ever in the Somerset County Championships.

At the Skyland Conference Championships earlier in January, Gould came in first in the 100 free and the 100 backstroke.

Gould is the Valairco Heating & Cooling Ridge Athlete of the Week.

"The team is incredibly fortunate to have Garrett. He is a competitor through and through and excels at the sprint events," Ridge swim coach Melanie Dupuis said. "He loves nothing more than to chase a competitor down on the anchor leg of a relay, and it is really fun to watch. Last year, Garrett was county champion in the 100 freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke and was part of the second place 200 free relay and first place 400 free relay at Counties."

At the 2022 Skyland Conference Championships, Gould was secnd in the 100 fly and first in the 100 backstroke. At Meet of Champions last year, he was fourth in New Jersey in the 100 fly and fouth in the 100 backstroke. He was also part of the 11th-place 400 free relay team and 11th place in the 200 medley relay team last year at the Meet of Champions.

"This year, Garrett has been outstanding and has continued to grow as both an athlete and a leader on the team," Dupuis said. "He is looking forward to the state tournament and Meet of Champions and I am excited to watch him."

Gould is the Ridge record-holder in the 200 medley relay, 50 free, 100 fly, 100 free, 100 back and 400 free relay.

Gould answered these questions from TAPinto Basking Ridge this week.

Q: What is your best event?

A: 100 free.

Q: Where has your greatest improvement in swimming been since you entered high school?

A: Underwaters have been my greatest improved aspect. I use my walls as a weapon to close or make distance against my competition and implementing this strategy has made a massive impact on my swimming.

Q: How long have you been swimming competitively?

A: I have been swimming for 10 years now.

Q: What has been the best advice you have received from a coach?

A: My favorite advice from a coach has been not to think while I’m racing. If I’ve put in the work at practice and built good habits, the race should come as muscle memory and I don’t want to overthink my details.

Q: What has been your most memorable performance to date?

A: My most memorable high school swimming performance has to be the 400 free relay at Somerset County Championships. I had a career best split from the anchor leg and managed to chase down Bridgewater to contribute to a big team win in that event.

Q: What do you like most about Ridge High School?

A: I love the community at Ridge. Everyone is fun and supportive of one another and it makes it a great environment to work in and represent in the pool. On top of this, the team in particular has a great environment and an amazing coaching staff that is dedicated to the success of the team. I could not be more grateful to be surrounded by this community.

Q: Do you have a favorite subject?

A: Science is my favorite subject.

Q: What do you like to do when you are not swimming?

A: Hang out with my friends, watch/play other sports.

