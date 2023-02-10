Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new spot in GeorgiaKristen WaltersPooler, GA
Georgia's first Black Baptist church plays a seminal role in the history of Black people in AmericaEllen EastwoodSavannah, GA
Two Cracked Eggs Cafe, Savannah, GA. Delicious BreakfastCrazy For CouponingSavannah, GA
Pick some sunshine: U Pick Daffodil farm open for seasonExplore Beaufort SCOkatie, SC
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive InExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
connectsavannah.com
Savannah Bananas hit “stroke of luck” with new home base
The building was already painted yellow and located across the street from Grayson Stadium. What will soon serve as the Savannah Bananas’ new headquarters appears meant to be. A “stroke of luck” is how President Jared Orton recently described the team’s recent acquisition of the former furniture store at...
WJCL
Savannah celebrates its 290th birthday on Sunday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above Video: Sunday Morning Forecast. In 1733, General James Oglethorpe established Savannah and the colony of Georgia. The fast-paced city you see today was not the same 290 years ago. "I was born and raised in Savannah. I have seen Savannah go from this small southern...
Savannah’s oldest Black motorcycle club creates lasting legacy
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Wind in their face, emblems on their backs and the open road ahead. “I feel like a rock star. Respect, love, loyalty. We have it all,” said James “Maintnaz” Sims. For nearly half a century, the soulful riders have cruised highways and byways near and far. Although Black motorcycle clubs have […]
WRDW-TV
Hundreds lock their love at Savannah Rapids Park
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People have been locking in their love at Savannah Rapids Park for over a decade now but Saturday was one of the first lock events with the new love lock sculpture. The sound of a click locks in love for forever. “We’ve been locked in for...
‘Tracing your roots’ for the Savannah Black Heritage Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Saturday, the Savannah African Arts Museum and the Bull Street Library joined forces to help people of African descent trace their roots, as a part of the Savannah Black Heritage Festival. “Who am I? Who are my people? What legacies they left. The history. All of what makes up a […]
blufftonsun.com
Traces of lost Scottish settlement are surfacing in Beaufort
On a hot, steamy August afternoon last year, two men dug in the dirt on The Green in Beaufort. Seemingly impervious to the heat, they concentrated on what they were doing. Historical Archaeology Professor Charlie Cobb and graduate student Aaron Ellrich, both from the University of Florida, were part of a team of archaeologists and anthropologists looking for traces of a short-lived and long-forgotten Scottish settlement called Stuarts Town. Cobb said The Green was the only block in the city of Beaufort that was never actually built on, even though there were a few structures around the edges.
connectsavannah.com
Savannah takes center stage in upcoming episode of 'Samantha Brown’s Places to Love'
Trusted travel icon Samantha Brown is the host of her Emmy award-winning and eponymously-named PBS show “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love.” Now in its sixth season, the show follows Brown as she explores exciting locales around the world, discovering little-known secrets and meeting with interesting people along the way. Recently, her travels have taken Brown and her camera crew to the Hostess City, which shines on screen in an upcoming episode of the show’s current season.
connectsavannah.com
Savannah Book Festival returning for 16th year
Every February, as the azaleas are budding under the city’s moss-draped oaks, Savannah rolls out the red carpet for a diverse group of carefully selected authors, both well-known and emerging. In 2023, the Savannah Book Festival (SBF) will celebrate its 16th year as one of the most renowned invitation-only literary festivals in the country, February 16-19.
tourcounsel.com
Oglethorpe Mall | Shopping mall in Savannah, Georgia
Oglethorpe Mall is a super-regional shopping mall on the Southside of Savannah, Georgia. Named after General James Oglethorpe, the founder of Savannah, the mall has expanded since its opening in 1969 to nearly one million square feet. Among its features are several restaurants, a food court, and 118 stores. It is anchored by Belk, J. C. Penney, and Macy's.
Restaurant News in Hilton Head and Bluffton - February 2023
New Restaurants | Coming Soon | Hot Products and Updates. This month's restaurant news includes a new brewery, beer garden and restaurant complex opening soon, new wine from The Salty Dog and a limited release spirit from the Burnt Church Distillery. Click to read more.
WJCL
Anime and Video Game Conference takes place at Savannah Convention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An anime and video game conference is taking place at the Savannah Convention Center this weekend. The event features plenty of vendors for attendees to check out. According to the event organizer, Savannah Animazing, the conference celebrates all things anime, Gaming, Cosplay and Pop-Culture. Emcee Alyx...
How to find Girl Scout cookies in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – You’ve been waiting all year and it has finally happened. The time of purchasing cookies for your family from the Girl Scouts has arrived. But where do you go when you don’t know any local scouts? Savannah is well known for its Girl Scout history. Perhaps this is the reason that […]
thegeorgeanne.com
Texas Roadhouse coming to Statesboro
The highly anticipated build of a Texas Roadhouse is set to finally open its doors in approximately six months to a year. What’s new: “In about six months to a year a Texas Roadhouse will be built in the College Plaza on US-80,” said Kai Rivers, an intern from City Hall. “The advancement of the build will move relatively quickly.”
WSAV-TV
Large sinkhole rips through a Bluffton neighborhood
One Bluffton neighborhood is dealing with awful fumes and water issues after a main waterline has been damaged due to a sinkhole. Large sinkhole rips through a Bluffton neighborhood. One Bluffton neighborhood is dealing with awful fumes and water issues after a main waterline has been damaged due to a...
Richmond Hill Caesarstone employee dies after workplace accident
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – A Caesarstone Technologies employee was killed last Monday after what officials are calling an accident at the company’s manufacturing plant in Richmond Hill. Mr. Tivon Holmes, an employee of Caesarstone in Richmond Hill, was pronounced dead at Memorial Health in Savannah on Monday, Feb. 6, according to Bryan County Corner […]
Flexing muscle: Alma Bacon County tightens grip on Darien Mcintosh
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Alma Bacon County's performance in a 66-45 destruction of Darien Mcintosh for a Georgia girls basketball victory on February 11.
Local swingers say no to using loofah sponges; Savannah sticks to tradition
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If loofahs are starting to be hard to come by, then look no further than some swingers in central Florida. Garnering attention from hundreds of thousands online, they are reportedly displaying loofah sponges to let people know that they’re a part of the swinger’s community. TikToker Tora Himan shared a now-viral […]
East Coast's biggest ‘ship-to-shore’ cranes arrive with fanfare at the Port of Savannah
It's a daily occurrence for big cargo ships to sail past downtown Savannah's busy River Street en route to the bustling port upstream, but Thursday's vessel was different — and its haul, historic. Four massive white cranes — transported by a yellow heavy load carrier named BigLift Baffin —...
WJCL
Effingham County woman diagnosed with rare nerve disease asking the community for help
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — An Effingham county woman who has dedicated much of her life to helping locals in need has been stricken with a rare, debilitating disease. Now, her family is asking for the community's support. For nearly 20 years, Lisa Bush has served Effingham County. She's led...
