Savannah, GA

connectsavannah.com

Savannah Bananas hit “stroke of luck” with new home base

The building was already painted yellow and located across the street from Grayson Stadium. What will soon serve as the Savannah Bananas’ new headquarters appears meant to be. A “stroke of luck” is how President Jared Orton recently described the team’s recent acquisition of the former furniture store at...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah celebrates its 290th birthday on Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above Video: Sunday Morning Forecast. In 1733, General James Oglethorpe established Savannah and the colony of Georgia. The fast-paced city you see today was not the same 290 years ago. "I was born and raised in Savannah. I have seen Savannah go from this small southern...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah’s oldest Black motorcycle club creates lasting legacy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Wind in their face, emblems on their backs and the open road ahead. “I feel like a rock star. Respect, love, loyalty. We have it all,” said James “Maintnaz” Sims.  For nearly half a century, the soulful riders have cruised highways and byways near and far. Although Black motorcycle clubs have […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Hundreds lock their love at Savannah Rapids Park

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People have been locking in their love at Savannah Rapids Park for over a decade now but Saturday was one of the first lock events with the new love lock sculpture. The sound of a click locks in love for forever. “We’ve been locked in for...
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftonsun.com

Traces of lost Scottish settlement are surfacing in Beaufort

On a hot, steamy August afternoon last year, two men dug in the dirt on The Green in Beaufort. Seemingly impervious to the heat, they concentrated on what they were doing. Historical Archaeology Professor Charlie Cobb and graduate student Aaron Ellrich, both from the University of Florida, were part of a team of archaeologists and anthropologists looking for traces of a short-lived and long-forgotten Scottish settlement called Stuarts Town. Cobb said The Green was the only block in the city of Beaufort that was never actually built on, even though there were a few structures around the edges.
BEAUFORT, SC
connectsavannah.com

Savannah takes center stage in upcoming episode of 'Samantha Brown’s Places to Love'

Trusted travel icon Samantha Brown is the host of her Emmy award-winning and eponymously-named PBS show “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love.” Now in its sixth season, the show follows Brown as she explores exciting locales around the world, discovering little-known secrets and meeting with interesting people along the way. Recently, her travels have taken Brown and her camera crew to the Hostess City, which shines on screen in an upcoming episode of the show’s current season.
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

Savannah Book Festival returning for 16th year

Every February, as the azaleas are budding under the city’s moss-draped oaks, Savannah rolls out the red carpet for a diverse group of carefully selected authors, both well-known and emerging. In 2023, the Savannah Book Festival (SBF) will celebrate its 16th year as one of the most renowned invitation-only literary festivals in the country, February 16-19.
SAVANNAH, GA
tourcounsel.com

Oglethorpe Mall | Shopping mall in Savannah, Georgia

Oglethorpe Mall is a super-regional shopping mall on the Southside of Savannah, Georgia. Named after General James Oglethorpe, the founder of Savannah, the mall has expanded since its opening in 1969 to nearly one million square feet. Among its features are several restaurants, a food court, and 118 stores. It is anchored by Belk, J. C. Penney, and Macy's.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Anime and Video Game Conference takes place at Savannah Convention Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. — An anime and video game conference is taking place at the Savannah Convention Center this weekend. The event features plenty of vendors for attendees to check out. According to the event organizer, Savannah Animazing, the conference celebrates all things anime, Gaming, Cosplay and Pop-Culture. Emcee Alyx...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

How to find Girl Scout cookies in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – You’ve been waiting all year and it has finally happened. The time of purchasing cookies for your family from the Girl Scouts has arrived. But where do you go when you don’t know any local scouts? Savannah is well known for its Girl Scout history. Perhaps this is the reason that […]
SAVANNAH, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

Texas Roadhouse coming to Statesboro

The highly anticipated build of a Texas Roadhouse is set to finally open its doors in approximately six months to a year. What’s new: “In about six months to a year a Texas Roadhouse will be built in the College Plaza on US-80,” said Kai Rivers, an intern from City Hall. “The advancement of the build will move relatively quickly.”
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV-TV

Large sinkhole rips through a Bluffton neighborhood

One Bluffton neighborhood is dealing with awful fumes and water issues after a main waterline has been damaged due to a sinkhole. Large sinkhole rips through a Bluffton neighborhood. One Bluffton neighborhood is dealing with awful fumes and water issues after a main waterline has been damaged due to a...
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Richmond Hill Caesarstone employee dies after workplace accident

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – A Caesarstone Technologies employee was killed last Monday after what officials are calling an accident at the company’s manufacturing plant in Richmond Hill. Mr. Tivon Holmes, an employee of Caesarstone in Richmond Hill, was pronounced dead at Memorial Health in Savannah on Monday, Feb. 6, according to Bryan County Corner […]
RICHMOND HILL, GA

