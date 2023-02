SkySports

Man Utd Women: Why Leah Galton is underrated star as Marc Skinner calls her 'one of the world's best wingers' By Charlotte Marsh, 6 days ago

There are plenty of stars in the Women's Super League who are recognisable to football fans around the world. Sam Kerr, Vivianne Miedema, Beth Mead, ...