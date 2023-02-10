Town Hall crowd shares mental health care woes: Needs grow, services don't keep up

Participants in a town hall event in Greenville said staffing shortages are having a major impact on mental and behavioral health care and that too many emergency departments must treat people who have nowhere else to turn

A crowd of hundreds turned out to share their thoughts with state legislators and Kody Kinsley, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, at East Carolina Heart Institute at ECU on Thursday. Pitt County was the sixth stop for Kinsley along a series of town halls that are seeking input on mental health crises facing the state.

N.C. Reps. Tim Reeder and Gloristine Brown and state Sen. Kandie Smith, all of Pitt County, joined Kinsley, state House Majority Leader John Bell and Sen. Jim Burgin of N.C. Senate District 12, which represents Lee, Harnett and parts of Sampson counties.

Participants, many who work in the mental or behavioral health field, fired off questions at the panel for almost two hours. Some expressed concern about the number of children who are having extended stays in hospital emergency departments or department of social services offices with nowhere else to turn to for their mental health and basic needs.

Dr. Mike Lang, chair of psychiatry and behavioral medicine at the Brody School of Medicine, asked the panel how they plan to approach the issues facing pediatric patients with intellectual disabilities and autism. He said there was a patient who spent 6 months in the ECU Health emergency department without access to another facility.

Kinsley said the lack of facilities for children is a problem. He said the department announced in December it would partner with UNC Health to establish a 54-bed inpatient psychiatric facility for kids and adolescents in Butner with a wing specifically for children with developmental disabilities including autism.

A plan for a similarly targeted 144-bed facility projected to start service in the spring of 2025 was announced by ECU Health in August. ECU Health will partner with Acadia Healthcare out of Tennessee, and the facility is expected to operate less than a mile from ECU Health Medical Center.

Laurie Potter, Hyde County’s Department of Social Services director, said that she has children living in her office. Another speaker said that he knows of children who have spent 100 days away from family in treatment at non-traditional facilities.

Reeder, a practicing emergency physician, said that for patients with anxiety or paranoia, regardless of age, an emergency department where “the lights never go out” is not the ideal space.

The issues surrounding mental health are also impacting caregivers, according to Garrett Taylor, owner and CEO of Uplift Comprehensive Services. He said that bills sent to the NCDHHS are not processed in a timely manner and that makes it difficult for employees to receive compensation.

Kinsley told Taylor that he takes bill claims “very seriously.” Sen. Burgin also addressed Taylor and the crowd, telling them that in the last 7 months DHHS has received over 400,000 bills, which is a challenge for its limited staff. Staffing issues can be felt nationwide, according to Kinsley.

Sen. Smith, who has a background in behavioral health, spoke little during the event, saying she preferred to listen and gather feedback. Her only response to a query came to a question asked by Melinda Sampson of NC Stop Human Trafficking, who said she was concerned that the ideas floated at the town hall were focused on “getting people out of water,” rather than addressing systemic issues like housing and access to food which can lead to mental health issues.

“What you’re explaining right now is Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs,” Smith said. “If we don’t fill basic human needs that’s how we look at everything else we’re here talking about today. I do give you my word that I’m going to do everything that I can to try to introduce legislation that will deal with some of those issues of affordable housing, that will deal with some of those issues so people can feel safe and secure and they aren’t having some of those breakdowns we’re dealing with now.”

Burgin agreed that early intervention is a key factor in keeping issues from reaching the critical point.

“Just like your car,” Burgin said. “If you hear your brakes squeak you need to go get it checked because eventually you’re going to get down into the rotors. We’re down in the rotors in a bunch of these programs now.”

The final question of the night came from Rose Bogue, a D.H. Conley and East Carolina University graduate. Bogue expressed concern about SB 49, dubbed the Parents Bill of Rights, which was introduced into the N.C. Senate on Jan. 31. The bill has received criticism as being an iteration of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida and critics say it restricts teachers from discussing gender identity and other subjects with students.

Bogue said the bill contains language that would make it illegal to provide mental health questionnaires to students without parental consent and that parents would receive a copy of the questionnaire in advance. That is included in section 115C-76.16 of the filed bill.

Bogue, who said she came to North Carolina to escape an abusive home, shared how that would have been received in her childhood home.

“My legal guardian would have sat me down, said yes to all the questionnaires, gone through the questions with me and told me what to write down,” Bogue said. “All the while, harming me and threatening me. Then, once that was all done, they would have requested the records from the school and punished me if I didn’t write what they said.

“A child in an abusive situation ... is already facing hyper surveillance,” Bogue continued. “I want North Carolina to continue to be the beacon of hope it has been to me.”

The next town hall event is scheduled for March 2 in Craven, Pamlico and Jones counties.