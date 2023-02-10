Ridgewood Recap: High School Start Time Pushed Back, Library Receives $500k Donation

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Exciting news has been pouring in for the residents of Ridgewood this week. The village is poised for a transformative change, starting with the high school, which has a school start time of 8:20 a.m. pending board approval. This would give students an extra 35 minutes of rest.

Additionally, the council approved $60.5 million in bonds for Ridgewood Water. This move will create state-of-the-art infrastructure for centralized treatment plants for harmful substances, making sure that the wells are safe and clean for everyone.

The transformation continues with a generous $500k donation from the Ridgewood Public Library Foundation, which will go towards enhancing the library experience for all visitors. The funds will help revamp the lobby and circulation area, bringing it up to modern standards. Study rooms will be added providing a more comfortable and conducive environment for learning and knowledge-seeking.

