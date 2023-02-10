Open in App
Ridgewood, NJ
Ridgewood Recap: High School Start Time Pushed Back, Library Receives $500k Donation

6 days ago

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Exciting news has been pouring in for the residents of Ridgewood this week. The village is poised for a transformative change, starting with the high school, which has a school start time of 8:20 a.m. pending board approval. This would give students an extra 35 minutes of rest.

Additionally, the council approved $60.5 million in bonds for Ridgewood Water. This move will create state-of-the-art infrastructure for centralized treatment plants for harmful substances, making sure that the wells are safe and clean for everyone.

The transformation continues with a generous $500k donation from the Ridgewood Public Library Foundation, which will go towards enhancing the library experience for all visitors. The funds will help revamp the lobby and circulation area, bringing it up to modern standards. Study rooms will be added providing a more comfortable and conducive environment for learning and knowledge-seeking.

Stay up-to-date on these and other local stories at the provided links below.

Ridgewood High School Sees a Plan for a 35-Minute Later Start Time
Council Approves $60.5 Million for Ridgewood Water
Ridgewood Public Library Foundation Announces $500k Gift
JamboTales Opens to Fanfare from Ridgewood Crowd
Why the Show Goes On: Ridgewood Jamboree's Scholarship Recipients
Village Council Begins Chat Series to Discuss Issues Around Ridgewood
From Broadway to Jamboree: Behind the Scenes with Rachelle Rak
Ridgewood Cheerleading: Wins Freedom Division Crown at Playoffs
Ridgewood Hockey: Goaltender Jack Scali Looks to the Post-Season
Geraldine Brooks is Friends of the Ridgewood Public Library's Annual Luncheon Author
West Point Band Returns to West Side Presbyterian Church
Chief Luthcke Retiring from Ridgewood Police
SUV and Car Collide on East Ridgewood Ave
Park West Tavern and Kimchi Smoke Ridgewood Voted Best of Restaurant Week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKWnr_0kjZxIUa00

