Florida Bill expanding migrant relocation program heads to governor’s desk

A bill expanding the program that led to dozens of migrants being flown from Texas, into Florida and onward to Martha’s Vineyard last September is heading to Governor Ron DeSantis’ desk.

The bill makes legal tweaks to the migrant relocation program in response to a legal challenge.

“We want to make sure that the Governor has maximum ability to protect Floridians,” Florida House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast) said.

The bill also adds $10 million to the program, bringing the state’s total investment to $22 million.

State Representative Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando), who is the daughter of immigrants, argued during debate on the House floor Friday, Floridians are forking the bill for a political stunt.

“They can be leaked to the media and folks can be filmed. That is not an immigrant system my friends. That is a political stunt. That is you spending public money for air time,” Eskamani said.

State Representative Kiyan Michael (R-Jacksonville Beach), whose son was killed by an undocumented immigrant in 2007, argued Florida needs to leverage whatever it can because the federal government failing to adequately address immigration.

“People are here breaking the law, and I’m not saying every one of them, but the reality is over five million come in this country within two years,” Michael said.

The bill passed on 77-34 vote and now just needs the Governor’s signature.

Speaker Renner claimed migrants will only be transported on a voluntary basis and will be sent to state’s with sanctuary policies.

