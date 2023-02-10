ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What is the best Super Bowl commercial? Here are our favorites of the last few years

With Super Bowl season upon us again (unfortunately without Joe Burrow) I’ve decided to rank some of my favorite Super Bowl commercials from the last five years in preparation. The up-and-coming batch of commercials looks to be some of the best, but will they be able to beat some of the best ones from the past?
The Super Bowl: America's great unifier

America is a divided nation. I'm not just talking about when it comes to who we choose to represent us in government. I'm talking about the choices we make down to as mundane as where we shop for food. But in this world where residents of the United States can never seem to agree, there is one massive event where Americans of all stripes find common ground.
Mashed

Mr. Peanut Is Downright Roasted In A Planters Super Bowl 2023 Ad

Keeping in line with the Rat Pack vibe of classic Friars Club roasts, Planters' Mr. Peanut finds himself as the butt of all the jokes in the company's "Made To Be Roasted" Super Bowl ad scheduled to air during the third quarter. The 30-second commercial is a mere tease of a 12-minute comedy special featuring roast veterans Natasha Leggero and the Roastmaster General Jeff Ross (via press release).
Super Bowl 2023 commercials: Reviews for every Big Game ad

The Super Bowl, as everyone knows, is the Super Bowl of football. But it's also the Super Bowl of commercials. Companies pay big bucks (this year: $6 million to $7 million for 30 seconds of ad time) for a prime time spot during the biggest TV night of the year so they can wow the world with this year's version of the Budweiser frogs or the E*Trade baby.
Super Bowl ads use celebs, humor, lots of dogs

NEW YORK (AP) — Advertisers bet big that viewers were turning to the Super Bowl for a comforting escape, and delivered a series of advertisements that relied on familiar celebrity faces, light humor, and plenty of cuddly dogs. This wasn’t a year for edgy humor or experimentation. After the...
Live updates: The biggest moments of Super Bowl LVII

Video above: Rihanna teases 'almost impossible' Super Bowl halftime show. From pregame entertainment to commercial breaks and of course, the halftime show, there's a lot more to the Super Bowl than just football. Here's a look at the biggest moments from Super Bowl LVII:. (All updates in ET) 8:45 p.m....
NFL fans crushed FOX’s new Super Bowl scorebug for being way too big

Super Bowl 57 wasn’t only a momentous occasion for players on the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. After Sheryl Lee Ralph performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and Chris Stapleton sang the national anthem, it was time to start the game. And it was apparently time for FOX to unveil a new feature for the millions of people watching the big game at home.
10 Best John Cena TV Commercials, Ranked (VIDEO)

“You can’t see me!” is his catchphrase, but it’s hard to miss John Cena even if you are not tuning in to one of his TV shows or movies. The wrestling star has become something of the king of the ring in the world of TV ads.
‘Everyone is going to talk about it’: the making of a $7m Super Bowl ad

“Having an ad in the Super Bowl is very high pressure,” says Scott Bell, chief creative officer of the advertising company Droga5, from their office in New York City. “It’s the one thing you do when you know everyone is going to talk about it and have an opinion. The rest of the year, nobody cares. For the Super Bowl, everybody cares!”

