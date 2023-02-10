There was no shortage of A-list celebrities in this year's Super Bowl commercials, which also featured a bit of nostalgia. Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper and Will Ferrell were just a few of the stars hawking everything from Pepsi Zero Sugar and T-Mobile to General Motors. Cooper teamed up with his mom Gloria to promote T-Mobile's 5G network, which didn't go quite as well as the advertiser expected. Another T-Mobile spot featured John Travolta revisiting his Danny Zuko character from Grease, with some help from Zach Braff and Donald Faison, who performed an updated version of "Summer Nights" that touted the company's home Internet service. Affleck showed his love for Dunkin' by working at one of their Massachusetts locations, only to get caught by his famous wife, Jennifer Lopez, who scolds, "Is this what you do when you say you're going to work all day?"

