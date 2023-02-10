Read full article on original website
CNET
Prime Video: The Absolute Best Sci-Fi TV Shows to Watch
You're probably up to date with what sci-fi shows are on Prime Video if you've been watching the latest, weekly drops. The good news is, the Amazon streamer's back catalog is way better. Counterpart is a must-watch, and you should give The Expanse and The Man in the High Castle...
tvinsider.com
‘Uncoupled’ Saved by Showtime After Netflix Cancellation
The Neil Patrick Harris rom-com series Uncoupled is coupled again. Weeks after Netflix canceled the series, Showtime has saved it with a second-season order. According to Deadline, which reported the resurrection, Uncoupled should be “edgier” and “racier” in its new home on Showtime, which will soon be called Paramount+ with Showtime.
tvinsider.com
‘Barney’ Returns in New Animated Series Reboot
An animated reboot of Barney is in the works, according to Mattel, and is set to arrive sometime in 2024. The reboot of Barney & Friends, the famous 1990s children’s television franchise featuring the titular purple dinosaur, will be produced by Mattel Television and Corus Entertainment. The show will...
tvinsider.com
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (February 13-19): ‘Magnum P.I.,’ ‘Star Trek: Picard’ & More
Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of February 13-19.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Flash’ fanatics weep tears of joy after Batman finally gets a blue suit
It’s perverse that the most hyped thing about The Flash‘s long-awaited solo movie is Batman. After all, since 1989 we’ve been inundated with big-screen variations on the Dark Knight, so it’s a little disappointing that Barry Allen’s moment in the spotlight will be so bat-focused.
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Valentine’s Day Love and Mayhem
Nothing says Valentine’s Day more than a romantic reunion…or four. DAYS spoilers weekly video preview highlights a few couples celebrating the heart and flowers holiday. Here’s your Days of our Lives spoilers video preview for the week of February 13 – February 17, 2023. Love is in the air, along with a few unexpected twists and not-so-happy turns.
tvinsider.com
‘Reboot’ Fails to Find a New Home After Hulu Cancellation
Barring some sort of reboot down the line, Reboot fans have seen the last of the Hulu series. According to Deadline, Reboot is “officially over” after Hulu canceled the comedy last month and after creator Steve Levitan and 20th Television tried in vain to find it another home. The site reports that Reboot’s writing room had penned Season 2 scripts that were shopped around to potential buyers.
tvinsider.com
‘The Boys’ Director on Tackling Butcher’s Waking Nightmare & Black Noir’s Animated Story
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Boys Season 3, Episodes 7 & 8, “Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed” & “The Instant White-Hot Wild.”]. The Boys is without a doubt one of TV’s wackiest shows, but it can also deliver one of its most poignant with dark trauma-filled storylines like in Season 3’s revealing entry, “Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed.”
tvinsider.com
‘The Company You Keep’: Milo Ventimiglia & Catherine Haena Kim Tease Their Complicated Romance (VIDEO)
It’s tough being a liar but that’s a fitting, albeit short, description of Milo Ventimiglia‘s new character. The actor takes a sharp left turn from perfect dad Jack Pearson on This Is Us to play con man Charlie Nicoletti in the new ABC series, The Company You Keep, premiering February 19.
tvinsider.com
Warren Beatty Appears in Bizarre Dick Tracy TCM Special in Apparent Film-Rights Ploy (VIDEO)
If you tuned into TCM on Friday, February 10, you might have been surprised to see Warren Beatty, 85, back in character as Dick Tracy, a comic-strip character he played in the 1990 film of the same name. Written and directed by Beatty and Chris Merrill, Dick Tracy Special: Tracy...
tvinsider.com
Is Gregory ‘Abbott Elementary’s Ben Wyatt?
Abbott Elementary‘s overnight success at ABC is something to celebrate, and while the show offers viewers plenty to love, we can’t help but be particularly enamored by Tyler James Williams‘ portrayal of Gregory Eddie. The newest member of the Abbott faculty has his own quirks and unique...
tvinsider.com
10 Best John Cena TV Commercials, Ranked (VIDEO)
“You can’t see me!” is his catchphrase, but it’s hard to miss John Cena even if you are not tuning in to one of his TV shows or movies. The wrestling star has become something of the king of the ring in the world of TV ads.
Fast X Director Explains Why Jason Momoa’s Character Is Connected To Fast Five
It turns out Jason Momoa’s Fast X character has ties to Fast Five, and director Louis Leterrier explained why this came about.
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Lucy Returns From Agent Afloat Early (PHOTOS)
Kacy’s going to be back together — with Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami) on dry land — sooner than you might think! She’s back with the team in the February 27 episode of NCIS: Hawai’i. In “Good Samaritan,” Lucy surprises the team by returning to Hawai’i from...
TVLine Items: Three Days Stars Exit, Ripley Series Moves to Netflix and More
Three prominent Salem residents are putting the soapy locale in their rearview mirrors. Lindsay Arnold, who has portrayed Sweet Bits co-owner Allie Horton on Days of Our Lives since 2020, has finished filming her run on the Peacock drama, according to Soap Opera Digest. It’s not yet known when her final episodes will air. And Arnold isn’t the only Days star crafting an exit strategy. The magazine also reports that both halves of supercouple #WilSon — that’d be Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Zach Tinker) — will leave town sometime during next week’s run of episodes. Days of Our Lives streams...
Is 'Fast X' the Last Movie in the 'Fast and Furious' Franchise? Vin Diesel's Got Answers
What's more important to Dom Toretto than family? The answer is nothing. A new threat presents the greatest challenge Dom's ever faced in Fast X, the 10th film in the Fast and Furious franchise. Article continues below advertisement. The official trailer for Fast X seemed pretty, well, definitive, for a...
So apparently Jeremy Renner can sing — and it’s really not bad
Can Jeremy Renner sing? Can Jeremy Renner play piano? What genre is Jeremy Renner’s music? What are Jeremy Renner’s songs? Does Jeremy Renner have albums?
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Super Bowl Kickoff Trailer Teaser Released
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts got a teaser trailer to kick off the march toward that massive Super Bowl spot. Anticipation has continued to build as the beloved franchise takes a look back to the past for the next installment. Optimus Prime is being voiced by the legend Peter Cullen. A bunch of fan-favorites are ...
startattle.com
Devil’s Peak (2023 movie) Thriller, trailer, release date, Billy Bob Thornton, Robin Wright
Set in the Appalachian Mountains, Devil’s Peak is a tense thriller about a family dominated by a c–me lord named Charlie McNeely (Billy Bob Thornton), who controls his family and his business with his fists. Startattle.com – Devil’s Peak 2023. When Charlie’s son Jacob meets the...
Super Bowl commercials were a mix of big stars and a touch of nostalgia
There was no shortage of A-list celebrities in this year's Super Bowl commercials, which also featured a bit of nostalgia. Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper and Will Ferrell were just a few of the stars hawking everything from Pepsi Zero Sugar and T-Mobile to General Motors. Cooper teamed up with his mom Gloria to promote T-Mobile's 5G network, which didn't go quite as well as the advertiser expected. Another T-Mobile spot featured John Travolta revisiting his Danny Zuko character from Grease, with some help from Zach Braff and Donald Faison, who performed an updated version of "Summer Nights" that touted the company's home Internet service. Affleck showed his love for Dunkin' by working at one of their Massachusetts locations, only to get caught by his famous wife, Jennifer Lopez, who scolds, "Is this what you do when you say you're going to work all day?"
