Bruce Cassidy on Eichel, Smith Finding Their Groove Again

Vegas Golden Knights forwards Jack Eichel and Reilly Smith each ended long goal-scoring droughts in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Minnesota Wild.

The Vegas Golden Knights are finally getting back to the standard that was held for them early in the season, and so too are some of their top players.

Forwards Jack Eichel and Reilly Smith each put an end to their goal-scoring curses in Vegas' 5-1 win over Minnesota on Thursday, Eichel having suffered his for nine games, while Smith held his for 13.

"I think it's important," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media after Thursday's victory. "Eventually, you got to get out of it. I thought in Jack's case, in Nashville, had some good looks, right? So you know it's getting closer. So good for him I liked the play he made on [Paul] Cotter's goal. He got inside, attacked, separated. Was able to do the same thing on his goal and shot that time. So it looked like he had his burst back, so I don't know if the break did him some good in terms of [the] injury he had earlier this year or not. I have no idea. But he sure looked like he had some jump back in both games.

"Reilly, good for him as well. He'd had some really good looks before the break that [ended in] unbelievable saves against him, posts, what not. So for him, I don't know if he overthought it on the shot or not. He knows, probably, Fleury as well as anybody, so good to see it trickle in.

"He needed one as well, so now, we just got Marchy [Jonathan Marchessault] to go. But he made a couple of great plays on the wall, so he should feel good about his game. He started both those plays for Cotter and Jack by being good on the walls."

Perhaps Marchessault will get his opportunity when the Golden Knights host the Anaheim Ducks for a Pacific Division showdown on Sunday.

