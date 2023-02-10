Kaley Cuoco and More Pregnant Stars Celebrating Baby Showers in 2023: Party Photos

Showered with love! Kaley Cuoco , Emily Ferguson and more pregnant stars toasted their forthcoming little ones at baby showers in 2023.

The Flight Attendant star, who announced in October 2022 that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey were expecting their first child , toasted her daughter’s arrival at a January 7 bash .

Cuoco and the Ozark alum — who first confirmed their romance in May 2022 — enjoyed dancing with their loved ones, watching a custom drone display in the night sky and munching on a four-tiered cake that featured their various hobbies .

“We were calling it a party,” the Big Bang Theory alum’s stylist, Brad Goreski , exclusively told Us Weekly of the “epic” celebration later that month. “It was amazing. I remember pulling up to her house and asking, ‘What’s that? Is that a big tent over there?’ I went and I was like, ‘Kaley, what are you doing?’ She went, ‘You’re not even ready for this.’”

Goreski continued at the time, gushing: “It was magical. It was incredible. It was so beautiful … She’s so ready and she’s gonna be the best mom . She’s just a good person down to her core.”

Ferguson, for her part, celebrated her forthcoming baby boy at a shower one month later.

“Golden Girls baby shower 🤍 Such a beautiful day and such an amazing last few months sharing this journey with these amazing women 🤰🏼🤰🏼🤰🏼🤰🏼 ,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum — who announced in November 2022 that she and husband William Karlsson were expecting a son — wrote via Instagram on February 9.

After tasting sweet treats baked by Whiskful Thinking, Ferguson revealed the adorable hockey-inspired gift from one of her pals. In an Instagram pic, the Las Vegas native held a mini denim jacket in front of her belly . The coat featured the family’s last name alongside Karlsson’s Vegas Golden Knights’ jersey number and the word “Pappa.”

The Bachelor season 20 alum married the NHL athlete nearly one year earlier.

“It’s my dream wedding because I’m marrying my dream guy,” Emily exclusively told Us after their July 2022 nuptials . “If it’s not him at the altar, I don’t want it! Haha but seriously, he’s everything I’ve ever dreamed of and more.”

She added at the time: “We’ve been ready for kids for a while now. We would be beyond blessed and thrilled if we get pregnant soon after the wedding. We do not want to pressure ourselves but if it happens it happens and we will be so happy.”

Scroll below to see photos from the stars’ baby showers in 2023: