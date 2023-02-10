Rezoning vote allows housing development next to transfer station

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly cast the tie-breaking vote on a rezoning request that will allow nearly 90 acres near the Pitt County landfill to be used for multifamily housing.

Connelly joined council members Rose Glover, Will Bell and Les Robinson in voting in favor of the rezoning request. Council members Monica Daniels, Marion Blackburn and Rick Smiley voted against the request, creating the tie Connelly broke at Thursday’s city council meeting.

In December, Connelly sided with Glover, Bell and Robinson in approving 4 Life Properties’ request to change the property’s status in the city’s future land use and character map, which made the rezoning request possible.

The rezoning involved nearly 90.4 acres located along the western right-of-way of Allen Road and adjacent to the Pitt County landfill. The property is currently zoned for unoffensive industry and heavy commercial.

The owners want to rezone 87 acres to residential high density multifamily and 3.3 acres for conservation area overlay.

The site could accommodate 450-500 multi-family units with a mix of one, two and three bedrooms, and 175-200 single-family lots, said Chief Planner Chantae Gooby. The anticipated build-out is within seven to 10 years.

The property adjacent to the county’s former landfill and current transfer station, where garbage and waste is collected to be trucked to a landfill in Bertie County. Construction and demolition debris is also stored at the location.

There are streams on the property that will require protections, Councilwoman Marion Blackburn said. There are also wetlands, and some of the property is in a 100-year floodplain that must be protected, she said, which will force more development closer to the landfill area. She opposed the project because she worried that dust generated by constant truck travel would reducing the air quality in the development area.

People have argued that prospective tenants will see the transfer station and can decide if they want to live there are not, Councilman Rick Smiley said. He argued that people with the right amount of financial resources can choose but others might not have that freedom.

Connelly said there are multiple developments in the area and some, like Holly Glen, located across from the transfer station entrance, have higher rents and appear to always be full.

Just before the council voted to enter closed session, Bell expressed his frustration with that night’s discussions.

“Speculating on the type of person, income level, or the type of people and where they are going in this city is something we should probably keep ourselves out of (during) the discussion,” Bell said. “It’s becoming increasingly frustrating when there is speculation on people’s motives, the decision they are making. I don’t have much more to say on that but it is just very frustrating … I would like to see it stop.”

Prior to the public hearing and vote on several rezoning and annexation items, a community activist asked the council to pursue solutions to the growing problem of rent increases leaving families and older adults homeless.

Tonya Foreman is founder of Citizens Advocating for Racial Equity and Equality, better known as CAREE, an organization that advocates for equality through growth and development in minority communities.

She said number of families and older adults who are either homeless or at-risk of losing their rental units has growth in recent years.

CAREE became involved when a group of out-of-town investors bought two apartment developments on West Arlington Boulevard, raised the rent, and evicted about 70 families, she said.

“We have people sleeping with their neighbors because they have nowhere to go. In our school system, 152 families have been identified for housing insecurity. These are people sleeping in their vehicles, in hotels, couch-hopping,” Foreman said.

“We just want to make sure that we understand as a community that we are better together, we are all on the same team and we will approach it with the same urgency.”

It’s difficult to get an accurate account of the city’s housing insecure population because many families won’t seek help, fearing their children may be placed in foster care, she said.

There are organizations with money to help individuals and families secure housing by providing deposits and first month rent, Foreman said. The problem is, there isn’t any housing the families can afford.

Foreman said she has been speaking with Greenville City Manager Ann E. Wall and Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher about possible housing solutions.

The city has $1.9 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to address homeless prevention. The county has $4 million.

“We know the issue is significant and what we would like to seek is to prioritize transitional housing because we don’t have places to go,” she said. There are options for creating transitional housing.

She also wants the city to proactively prepare for extreme events, such as the bitter cold that struck at Christmas. School gyms could have been used to house homeless families at that time.

She also wants to see the city implement policies to protect people from unfair rent increases. Increases are understandable if significant repairs and other upgrades have taken place, but many of the people she worked with saw their rent increase by more than $300. Others had their rent more than double.

“I think one of the most heart-wrenching things I have experienced over the last year is my team and I going to one of those apartment complexes and talking to citizens,” she said.

“During that time we saw people leaving their belongings on the sidewalk because they had nowhere to go and they did not have the means to put them in storage.

The council in other business voted to:

Annex 13 acres at the end of Chestmount and Zircon drives. The property is identified as Davenport Farms at Emerald ParkAnnex 15.2 acres located between Wimbledon Drive and Stonehenge Drive, west of East Arlington Boulevard. The property is identified as Wimbledon Park.Amend the city’s future land use and character map, changing 1.5 acres from residential, high density to commercial for the property located at the southeastern corner of the intersection of West Arlington Boulevard and Dickinson Avenue Extension. The request was from Sridev Investments.