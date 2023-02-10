Injury Update: Steph Curry to be re-evaluated after All-Star break

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

On a busy day filled with transactions that included a flurry of second round picks on the move on trade deadline day, the Golden State Warriors made a pair of deals, that included James Wiseman’s departure and Gary Payton II’s return to the Bay Area.

Along with making two trades, the Warriors provided a new update for Steph Curry’s injury status. The guard has missed the last two games for the Warriors are initially suffering a lower leg injury on Feb. 4 against the Dallas Mavericks. Following his injury, the Warriors announced Curry had suffered partial tears to ligaments in his lower left leg along with a lower leg contusion. However, no timeline for his injury status was established.

On Thursday, the Warriors provided a new update for Curry. The two-time Most Valuable Player will be re-evaluated after the upcoming All-Star break. With his re-evaluation set for after the break, the Warriors will be without Curry for at least the next three games. Before the All-Star break, the Warriors are slated to meet the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers.

With Curry’s injury lingering through the break, the guard will miss the 2023 All-Star game in Utah. Curry was voted as a starter for the Western Conference side.

During the 2022-23 season, Curry is averaging 29.4 points on 49.5% shooting from the floor and 42.7% shooting from beyond the arc in 38 games to go along with 6.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds in 34.6 minutes per contest.

Without Curry, the Warriors will continue to lean on Jordan Poole in the backcourt alongside Klay Thompson.

