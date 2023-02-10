Open in App
Utah State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Injury Update: Steph Curry to be re-evaluated after All-Star break

By Tommy Call III,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VkWbR_0kjZDGj000
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

On a busy day filled with transactions that included a flurry of second round picks on the move on trade deadline day, the Golden State Warriors made a pair of deals, that included James Wiseman’s departure and Gary Payton II’s return to the Bay Area.

Along with making two trades, the Warriors provided a new update for Steph Curry’s injury status. The guard has missed the last two games for the Warriors are initially suffering a lower leg injury on Feb. 4 against the Dallas Mavericks. Following his injury, the Warriors announced Curry had suffered partial tears to ligaments in his lower left leg along with a lower leg contusion. However, no timeline for his injury status was established.

On Thursday, the Warriors provided a new update for Curry. The two-time Most Valuable Player will be re-evaluated after the upcoming All-Star break. With his re-evaluation set for after the break, the Warriors will be without Curry for at least the next three games. Before the All-Star break, the Warriors are slated to meet the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers.

With Curry’s injury lingering through the break, the guard will miss the 2023 All-Star game in Utah. Curry was voted as a starter for the Western Conference side.

Via @WarriorsPR on Twitter:

During the 2022-23 season, Curry is averaging 29.4 points on 49.5% shooting from the floor and 42.7% shooting from beyond the arc in 38 games to go along with 6.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds in 34.6 minutes per contest.

Without Curry, the Warriors will continue to lean on Jordan Poole in the backcourt alongside Klay Thompson.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State
Notre Dame's botched OC search brings alleged Reinsdorf quote to mind
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Jalen Williams hilariously didn't recognize Mark Daigneault during pre-draft workout
Oklahoma City, OK4 hours ago
Most Popular
The unusual reason why Jarrett Allen and the Cavs celebrate when they're called for a lane violation
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
Russell Westbrook's wife on reports of tension between him and Lakers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Tyler Hansbrough says ‘it’s disappointing’ to keep watching the effort of this UNC team
Chapel Hill, NC1 hour ago
Nets reportedly made unfair demands of Lakers in Kyrie Irving talks
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Doc Rivers suggests De'Anthony Melton needs All-Star break the most
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago
The video of Patrick Mahomes individually congratulating every Chiefs teammate was so cool to watch
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
James Harden, Sixers react to addition of Dewayne Dedmon to the roster
Philadelphia, PA17 hours ago
Former Sixers F Matisse Thybulle knocks down 4 triples in Blazers debut
Portland, OR2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy