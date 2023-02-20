This $18 Whitening Pen Works So Well at Removing Stains, Shoppers' Dental Hygienists Are Impressed & You Can Get One for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s time to start showing off your brightest smile yet. When it comes to whitening your teeth , there are plenty of options besides brightening strips. And if you ask us, a whitening pen is the best choice for a constant touch-up. For those not sure where to begin, try Smileactives’ Advanced Teeth Whitening Pen . According to the brand, your teeth will turn six shades whiter in just one week thanks to this $18 tool. And that’s not even the best part!

Right now, you can get one free for a limited time. But here’s the catch — you must buy Smileactives ’ Whitening Powerhouse Pen & Gel Duo , so you can get another set for free. It’s the perfect opportunity to stock up on much-needed oral care, and we guarantee you won’t regret it.

One reviewer said that they no longer use whitening strips after using this pen. “This is so much more convenient and has a pleasant refreshing taste. I was also surprised by how much I liked the whitening pen . I use it after lunch at work. The extra benefit – it really freshens your breath.”

Smileactives Advanced Teeth Whitening Pen

Many other reviewers also love how this whitening pen is so simple to use on-the-go. Its soft bristle tip makes it easy to target stains. Whether it’s after meals or in between meetings, you can use this brightening tool anywhere and anytime. Not even your daily cup of coffee can get in the way of a radiant smile.

Of course, one should always keep in mind that consistency is key. It’s important to use the whitening pen two to four times daily to see better results. Simply, leave a thin layer and wait 20 minutes before eating or drinking.

But if you’re not convinced that it works yet, then listen to the professionals. A reviewer who’s a dental hygienist is even impressed with Smileactive’s Advanced Teeth Whitening Pen . “These whitening pens work well. A huge bonus is that they are true to scent,” a reviewer writes on Amazon . “You do not get that taste of whitening gel when placed on teeth. Use it twice a day and noticeable changes happen fast!”

So, don’t wait to improve your smile. Give your teeth a fresh start with Smileactives’ Advanced Teeth Whitening Pen . Again, take advantage of the buy one get one free sale to snag a few of these products right now.

