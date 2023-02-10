Florists in Jacksonville preparing for busy Valentine’s Day

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a day to celebrate and spread love all across the world.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and florists across Eastern North Carolina are seeing a boom of people coming in to get gifts for their loved ones.

Over in Jacksonville, there’s one thing April Showers, The Flower Shoppe and Forget Me Not Flowers and Gifts all have in common. Thousands of roses they’ve gotten over the past couple of days are being put together in preparation for the holiday.

“I’m going to have red roses if you want red roses, this is the place to be,” said the owner of The Flower Shoppe, Curtis Russell.

Each shop has been working hard to make each flower arrangement.

“It’s been extremely busy. Customers are coming in and making calls for pickup and delivery. It’s going to continue to be that way right [until] after Valentine’s Day,” said one delivery driver for April Showers Florist, Janet Humphrey.

The phones are also ringing off the hook at each shop.

“We [had] over 50 arrangements [Friday]. We haven’t finished taking orders, and we have almost 200 for Monday,” said the manager of Forget Me Not Flowers and Gifts, Tere Misko.

But each shop is prepared for the influx of business.

“We have done over 400 bows that we are going to need for the roses and the other flowers. We have been cutting flowers [and] we have been wiring roses,” said Misko.

If you’re heading out to get your gifts soon, they have some advice.

“Order now, we’ve had a lot of orders come in, you know, don’t wait until the last minute. Go ahead and get your order in to ensure that you’re going to get exactly what you want ordered,” said Humphrey.

To find more information about all of these shops and their Valentine’s Day specials, click for April Showers , here for The Flower Shoppe and here for Forget Me Not Flowers and Gifts.

