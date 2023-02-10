Agreement Formalized For Honor Ranch Development In Castaic

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion formalizing the agreement with Trammell Crow Company for the Honor Ranch development project in Castaic.

The Honor Ranch Site (Honor Ranch) is located in a County-owned 206-acre vacant lot along the eastern edge of the 5 Freeway near the Pitchess Detention Center.

A motion was introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger on June 14, 2022 that entered the county into an exclusive negotiation phase for the project.

The now formalized agreement outlines the pre-development phase of the project, which entails site due diligence, community outreach, project proforma development, financing plan, conceptual design and environmental documentation.

Trammell Crow Company (TCC) was chosen as the developer for a 1.8 million SF project consisting primarily of new industrial facilities, according to the SCV Economic Development Corporation.

Honor Ranch has the potential for high-quality jobs in its industrial center, according to SCVEDC.

TCC’s proposal includes a 1.8 million square foot mixed-use project:

1.5 million square feet of industrial business park (manufacturing, warehousing & distribution, media, and entertainment)

250,000 square feet of life sciences office (research & development, bioscience)

55,000 square feet of retail (neighborhood, quick service, traditional), and required parking and transportation infrastructure.

