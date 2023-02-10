- Native American population: 227,815

- Proportion of state's population: 0.8% (#19 highest among all states)

Federal reservations in Texas belong to the Alabama-Coushatta, Tigua, and Kickapoo tribes, and the state-recognized Lipan Apache Tribe of Texas is headquartered in McAllen, along the Mexican border. From the 1950s through the 70s, the U.S. government relocated more than 10,000 Native Americans to the Dallas-Fort Worth area in an integration and assimilation effort, luring them with offers of jobs, education, and health care. Several thousand and their descendants remain.