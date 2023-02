- Native American population: 100,624

- Proportion of state's population: 1.3% (#12 highest among all states)

Washington has 29 federally recognized tribes , the biggest of which is the Puyallup Tribe, which lives on Puget Sound on one of the nation's most urban reservations . The reservation of the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation in central Washington is more than 1 million acres, while the Squaxin Island Tribe maintains a 4.5-mile-long island in Puget Sound, which has no year-round residents but is reserved for tribal members to fish, hunt, and gather shellfish.