- Native American population: 42,107

- Proportion of state's population: 0.7% (#21 highest among all states)

Eleven federally recognized tribes live in Wisconsin. Among them is the Menominee Indian tribe, whose reservation has more than 223,000 acres of virgin timberland , the largest single tract in the state. The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa operates Frog Bay Tribal National Park along the shoreline of Lake Superior, the country's first tribal national park.