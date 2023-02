- Native American population: 56,281

- Proportion of state's population: 1.3% (#11 highest among all states)

Nine federally recognized tribes live in Oregon, where there are nine recognized reservations . But three-fourths of the state's Native American population live off reservations, often in urban centers like Portland, where they have struggled with racism and discrimination. In 2017, the state legislature approved a measure ordering state schools to create curriculums on Native American experiences, tribal histories, and current events.