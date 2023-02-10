25. Maryland

- Native American population: 25,208

- Proportion of state's population: 0.4% (#32 highest among all states)

Maryland's Piscataway tribe all but disappeared after the end of the American Revolution, when members moved as far west as Michigan and Ontario and as far south as North Carolina. Some descendants in southern Maryland worked to gain state recognition, which was granted in 2012, thanks in part to family records kept by the Catholic Church that proved tribal membership. Tribal members celebrate traditions like the Seed Gathering in spring, Feast from the Waters in early summer, Green Corn Festival in late summer, and Greeting of the Geese in late fall.