36. Tennessee

- Native American population: 18,070

- Proportion of state's population: 0.3% (#43 highest among all states)

No tribes are officially recognized in Tennessee, although there is a Choctaw community and the Muscogee "Creek" Nation Citizens. Members from several have been seeking recognition, however, including the Cherokee Wolf Clan, Upper Cumberland Cherokee, Remnant Yuchi Nation, Far Away Cherokee, and Chikamaka Cherokee. In the 18th century, the Cherokee, the only remaining Indigenous people, were forcibly removed to Oklahoma, though a few remained behind, hiding in the mountains.