34. South Carolina

- Native American population: 19,948

- Proportion of state's population: 0.4% (#34 highest among all states)

More than a half-dozen tribes have state recognition in South Carolina, among them the Beaver Creek, Edisto Natchez Kusso, Pee Dee, and Waccamaw. The sole federally recognized tribe, the Catawba, has a reservation near Rock Hill. In 2020, the federal government approved the Catawba's use of 16 acres across the border in North Carolina to build an entertainment and casino complex. The plan was opposed by the Eastern Band of Cherokee , which operates two casinos in the western part of North Carolina and said investments and jobs would be threatened by the competition. As of early 2023, construction on the Two Kings Casino was stopped due to violations of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.